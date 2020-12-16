Watching one open gym for an hour and a half.
Other than email and maybe a video here and there, that’s all the time new head coach Tim Gustin has had to spend with his Ligonier Valley boys’ basketball team.
No practices, even though they took place — for some schools and teams — starting at the end of November. And there likely won’t be any for the Rams for at least until the end of January at the earliest because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) rules currently require teams to complete 15 practices before beginning games.
On top of that, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf enacted a temporary shutdown of high school and youth athletics last week because of the pandemic. The three-week, limited-time mitigation efforts remain in effect until 8 a.m. Jan. 4. Wolf said his decision was made to curb the current spread of COVID-19, in addition to keeping hospitals and health care workers from becoming overwhelmed throughout the holiday season, among other measures.
“Not what you really want as a first-year coach,” Gustin expressed.
“It’s unfortunate for the kids. The seniors, especially, could lose games that they’re never going to get back, but their safety is obviously first and foremost.
“I know the kids want to get in the gym. I’ve been getting emails from them asking when we can practice and what they can and can’t do.
“Right now, we’re not allowed to have any physical contact with them. We’ve been doing some video and things like that to try and introduce them to some of the things we’re going to do this season.
“They haven’t had any experience with me as far as the offense and defense we’re going to run. It’s going to be a cram session, giving them as much information as we can as quickly as we can.
“It’s going to be hitting the ground running.”
At least Gustin has coached both boys’ and girls’ basketball at Ligonier Valley.
He was the boys’ junior high coach — last season’s seniors were the the last group he had there as seventh-graders — before taking over the girls’ varsity program for five years (2015-20), going 37-74 with three District 6 quarterfinal-round playoff appearances.
“I’m a little disappointed to leave the girls because, even though they were young, there’s a lot of talent there,” Gustin stated. “I was looking forward to working with them.
“But I’m excited for the opportunity to coach the boys, especially after the success that they’ve started to establish. I’m looking forward to having a lot of the talent coming back from last season.”
Under John Berger, Ligonier Valley finished as District 6 runner-up twice (2019-20) after winning it all the year before with Todd Hepner as coach. But because of his commitments as Ligonier Valley police chief and — starting Jan. 1 — president of the Westmoreland County Chiefs of Police Association, Berger resigned after the second of his two two-year stints as head coach (2018-20, 2011-13), posting a 77-24 record across four seasons total with two trips to the state playoffs.
Moving on from last season’s team that went 23-4 and to the district championship game and PIAA playoffs were four senior players, including four-year starter and the school’s second-leading scorer in guard Michael Marinchak, who amassed 1,718 points and averaged a double-double (17.5 points, 10.1 assists) a season ago and shares Ligonier Valley’s single-game mark of 44 points.
The other starters the Rams lost to graduation were guard Jaxon Ludwig (6.5 points) and forward Kyle Silk, who had 16.5 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals. Silk was declared ineligible for the district and state playoffs because of a PIAA rule that athletes who transfer after 10th grade must sit out one year of postseason play. The Rams also lost forward Cooper Mills (3.4 points), Silk’s replacement in the lineup.
Now to the two returning starters. They’re pretty good ones, too.
First is 6-foot-3 junior guard Matthew Marinchak — Michael’s brother — who averaged an even 15 points a game and put up 30 in Ligonier Valley’s state first-round playoff loss to end last season. The other one is 6-foot-4 junior forward Isaac Neidbalson, averaging nearly a double-double at 9.8 points and 10.7 rebounds.
Since he’s had little time with his players thus far, Gustin can name only one more starter at this stage. That would be junior guard Jaicob Hollick, who worked his way into becoming one of the Rams’ top two reserves last season and scored 25 points in four playoff games as a sophomore.
Right now, Gustin says 6-foot-1 forward Mason Seftas and 6-foot-6 junior forward Conner Little have the inside track to be the other starters. But he also anticipates no less than five others to get playing time — junior guard-forward Dylan Rhoades (6-foot-3), senior guard Wesley Smykal (5-foot-11), junior forwards Miles Higgins (6-foot-1) and Jude Grzywinski (6-foot-3), and sophomore guard Anderson Harchuck, a transfer from Florida.
And Gustin doesn’t plan on changing too much — except maybe on defense— from what Ligonier Valley was doing before. The Rams were very successful at pushing the pace and will look to do the same this season.
“I don’t see why we wouldn’t,” Gustin indicated. “I’m hoping to continue a lot of that stuff.
“There’s a lot of talent and athleticism here. We want to get the ball up the court and play aggressive man-to-man defense.
“In addition to their scoring and everything else they can do, I think Marinchak and Hollick are capable pressuring the ball. We’re going to try and put pressure on teams and see if we can get some steals and get up the floor and attack the basket as quickly as we can.
“And Neidbalson will be a solid (forward) for us. We’re going to rely on him a lot inside.”
Along with everything else that Gustin has to deal with, there’s the matter of Ligonier Valley leaving District 6 for the WPIAL. That means all new opponents for the Rams — if they get to play them, that is — in WPIAL Class 3A Section 4, including Apollo-Ridge, East Allegheny, Shady Side Academy, South Allegheny, Steel Valley and Valley.
“I know South Allegheny was very good last season and returns most of their players,” Gustin noted. “That’s probably going to be the team to beat.
“Apollo-Ridge returns three starters. Steel Valley and Shady Side Academy did lose their best players.
“I think the section is going to provide better competition than what we faced in the Heritage Conference last season. They’re all Class 3A schools that have some talent.”
Now all Ligonier Valley needs to do is get on the floor. But, because of the virus, that has been the biggest challenge so far, maybe to the point where — once the Rams do — they’ll only be able to worry about what they can control.
“Right now, that’s kind of what it’s going to be like,” Gustin conceded. “We’re going to have to worry about what we do and try to do it the best of our ability, and do it better than what the other team does.
“We’re probably not going to have much time to prepare a game-plan for teams. We’re going to have to maybe do it on the fly, and we’re going to have to be ready and do it well.
“It’s going to be hectic. We’re really not sure what to expect at this point.”
However, there is one thing Gustin is sure of. Once the Rams do take the court, he knows they’ll play hard.
“We’ll have to see how everything falls out this season, but we want to be competitive,” Gustin offered. “We want to make it hard on teams and make sure that they know that we have a pretty good basketball program, too. Bringing back some talent from a very good team, I would expect us to be a contender in the section.
“We’re looking to make the playoffs. We’re hoping to be a tough out for everybody.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.