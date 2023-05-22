Just a year ago, Ligonier Valley baseball coach Jason Bush was coming in to take over the team. He was unsure of what he and the guys could accomplish, but hit the ground running.
The team had a multitude of talented seniors, but took their lumps and struggled through growing pains with the new coach and finding their way. The guys didn’t make the playoffs, but won several of the last games to end the season on a high note.
This season, the team has again been led by a group of hard workers, and has won its first WPIAL playoff game with Bush. The accomplishment is impressive and comes through a dedication to the sport and the team.
This afternoon, the players will take the field at 3 p.m. in the quarterfinals to face New Brighton at Fox Chapel.
The Rams finished fourth in Section 3 of WPIAL Class 2A, and outscored their opponents 40-1. Senior Haden Sierocky has been in control and his leadership has carried over to the team. Leading pitcher Tyler Smith has been consistent on the mound, and the players have believed in what they can accomplish.
The Rams’ hard-fought win over Chartiers-Houston in the first round is a testament to what Bush has been teaching the players since he took the helm: Beat the team on paper, in the positive column, and you’ll win the game.
The Bucs had only lost a few games before taking the one-run loss to Ligonier Valley last week to send them home for the season.
With their win last week, the 11th-seeded Rams knocked off the No. 6 seed Bucs. Now, they will take on the third-seeded New Brighton Lions. The winner will head into Tuesday’s WPIAL 2A semifinal at 6:30 p.m. at Gateway High School.
