Just a year ago, Ligonier Valley baseball coach Jason Bush was coming in to take over the team. He was unsure of what he and the guys could accomplish, but hit the ground running.

The team had a multitude of talented seniors, but took their lumps and struggled through growing pains with the new coach and finding their way. The guys didn’t make the playoffs, but won several of the last games to end the season on a high note.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.