Any other time, Ligonier Valley would’ve been in the playoffs...and in the WPIAL — for the first time in more than a half-century — at that.
But as everyone knows, because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, this has been anything but a usual year.
And that’s not all the Rams had to deal with this football season.
The smallest roster (31 players) since Roger Beitel took over as head coach in 2004 with one senior — that’s right, one — and no freshman.
Three returning starters, two on offense and one on defense, from last year’s team that won 12 of 13 games, including the Heritage Conference, and reached the District 6 Class 2A championship game.
New offensive and defensive coordinators.
And that’s on top of having to deal with the virus.
Beitel could go on and on.
“Being that it was the first year in the WPIAL really only added to a whole lot of things that we had to overcome in terms of adversity,” Beitel indicated.
“We had to deal with COVID in a year in which we were returning one senior, so we were extremely young. Plus, we lost a lot of the preseason stuff and things like that.
“Then we go into the WPIAL. The familiarity we had with the schools from the Heritage Conference and District 6 was lost, as well.”
As it was, the regular season was cut short — because of the virus — to seven weeks. And Ligonier Valley had to scramble just to be able to play seven games since its schedule originally had a bye week and one of the schools in the WPIAL Class 2A Allegheny Conference opted out of all fall sports.
“Kudos to our athletic director,” Beitel said, referring to Wesley Siko, who is in his first year, no less. “We were possibly looking at a five-game season.”
“How far behind we were was compounded even more. It was quite a challenge from the beginning.
“I thought our kids and staff did a remarkable job in what we were able to come up with. We were real pleased with where we were at the end of the season.”
Not only did the Rams win four of seven games, five of them were on the road, and they played in — get this — six different counties. Their 4-3 mark (2-2 conference) also established a school record for consecutive non-losing seasons at six, surpassing the five held by Beitel (twice) and J.D. Jones (once).
And Ligonier Valley’s three losses came to teams (Apollo-Ridge, Serra Catholic, Western Beaver) that entered the WPIAL playoffs with a combined one defeat. Two of those also reached the district semifinals.
“There were a lot of people out there who were skeptical of how we would do. Yet, we came out of it with four wins in seven games,” Beitel reiterated.
Remember, the Rams did it with one senior, that being two-way lineman Derek Fox, who played on a team that did not win a game in his final year of junior high. Beitel also mentioned Haden Sierocky, who earned the starting quarterback job as a sophomore after not playing football until the eighth grade where he was a running back at the time.
“I know our kids and how hard they work. It’s just about getting them in a position where they’re able to work,” Beitel offered.
“A lot of the teams we did play in the conference also have a lot of players coming back. It’s going to be extremely competitive, and hopefully with a return to somewhat normal by next year, we’re going to be able to get in those reps to prepare for the season.”
However, he says there’s still much to be done.
“We have a lot of work to do...we really do,” Beitel stressed. “We had a good season and a winning record, but we’re going to be playing a very tough schedule next year.”
If things get back to where they were before the virus hit, Ligonier Valley will open with Indiana Area, a Class 4A school, and then Jeannette and Elizabeth Forward. Those last two teams will be playing in this year’s WPIAL championship games in their respective classifications (1A, 3A).
“Playing those teams before you even get into your conference schedule doesn’t hurt your playoff chances at all,” Beitel stated, noting that it was much different in District 6, which uses a point system — based on wins and strength of schedule — to determine teams that qualify for the playoffs and their seeding. “It gives you a chance to get better.”
That doesn’t even include what’s to follow. And that’s the conference slate.
“But,” Beitel emphasized, “there are so many positives with being in the WPIAL. With the playoffs alone, under normal circumstances, if you finish in the top three in your conference, you’re definitely going to the playoffs.”
This season, the Rams at least got a feel for what it’s going to be like in the WPIAL. They also had to do it with a roster that wasn’t what it was in the past.
“We were kind of an anomaly in that we were getting between 50 and 60 players on our roster on a yearly basis,” Beitel pointed out. “That’s just not normal for a school of our size.
“We just went through a period where we had that. Now, our numbers are down a little bit.
“It’s not something we were surprised by because knew it was coming. That’s just what happens with schools that are in double-A or single-A. You go through cycles.
“It is what it is. But what it did do was allow us to coach the kids more on an individual basis.”
With a number of eighth-graders moving up from a team that went 4-1-1 playing a WPIAL schedule, next year’s roster will be larger than the one this season. That, and returning 20 of 22 starters next season, along with nearly the entire team — except for one player — can only help going up against those WPIAL teams.
“There’s nothing to really overcome,” Beitel insisted. “People have to realize that we went into the WPIAL with a roster of 31 with one senior and no freshmen, and still had a winning season.
“The biggest thing is the number of athletes you face week in and week out. Every week is just so competitive.”
