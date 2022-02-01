The Ligonier Valley boys’ basketball team connected on 12 three-pointers en route to a 69-52 exhibition win at Mount Pleasant Area on Monday night.
The Rams, who evened their overall record at 9-9, had three scorers finish in double figures.
Dylan Rhoades had 19 points and hit six-pointers to pace Ligonier Valley. Matthew Marinchak narrowly missed a triple-double — finishing with 19 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds — while Joey Kondisko chipped in 10 points.
Aside from Rhoades’ big game from long range, three other Rams — Marinchak, Kondisko and Jaicob Hollick — connected on two treys apiece.
Ligonier Valley built its lead in the opening half, outscoring Mount Pleasant Area 17-10 in the first quarter and 16-9 in the second to take a 14-point, 33-19, halftime cushion.
The Vikings (3-15), who have lost 10 in a row, held a 17-14 scoring edge in the third quarter. Ligonier Valley then responded with a 22-16 flurry in the fourth to close things out.
Dante Gillonardo paced Mount Pleasant Area with 16 points, while Demetrio Sherbondy (14) and Aden Wisnewski (14) also hit double figures. Sherbondy finished with a team-best three treys.
Ligonier Valley resumes section play at 7:30 p.m. today when it travels to Valley.
LIGONIER VALLEY (69)
Sierocky 2-0-4; Marinchak 7-3-19; Rhoades 6-1-19; Hollick 2-0-6; Kondisko 4-0-10; Grzywinski 0-2-2; Pleskovitch 3-1-7; Little 1-0-2. Totals, 25-7(9)—69.
MOUNT PLEASANT (52)
