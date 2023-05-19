The 11th-seeded Ligonier Valley Rams needed extra innings Thursday as they knocked off No. 6 seed Chartiers-Houston 9-8 in eight innings of play in the WPIAL Class 2A baseball playoffs at Gateway High School.
Ligonier Valley held an early 3-0 lead in the game before Chartiers-Houston plated six runs in the home half of the fourth inning to take a 6-3 lead. The Rams followed with four runs in the top of the sixth inning, and another run in the seventh inning for an 8-6 advantage. Chartiers-Houston forced extra innings, however, as the team plated two runs in the home half of the seventh inning to knot the score at eight runs apiece.
The Rams iced the game as they scored one run in the top of the eighth inning and held on for the 9-8 win.
Tyler Smith was the winning pitcher for the Rams as he relieved starter Haden Sierocky. Smith worked four innings, allowing just two runs on six hits. He struck out two batters. Sierocky started the game, going four innings while giving up six runs on nine hits. He struck out four and issued four free passes.
Sierocky, Leo Bazala and Duncan Foust had two hits apiece for the Rams. Adam Moreland and Foust both doubled for Ligonier Valley. Moreland had three RBI in the game and scored one run. Broderick Schreyer was 1 for 3 and scored three times for the Rams. Bazala scored twice and had one RBI.
Chartiers-Houston was led at the plate by Luke Camden, who was 3 for 5 with two doubles, two RBI and one run scored. Teammate Keegan Kosek was 2 for 4 with one double, two RBI and two runs scored. Anthony Romano was 4 for 4 and scored twice. Dominic Cumer’s lone hit for Chartiers-Houston was a triple that cleared the bases, scoring three of the team’s six runs in the fourth inning.
Ryan Opfer started the game for Chartiers-Houston as he went five innings, giving up five runs on three hits. He struck out 10 Rams and issued four free passes. He was relieved by Kosek, who pitched the game’s final three innings. Kosek allowed four runs on eight hits. He fanned two and walked one.
The Rams advance to the quarterfinal round to play No. 3 seed New Brighton at a site and time to be determined.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.