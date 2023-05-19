The 11th-seeded Ligonier Valley Rams needed extra innings Thursday as they knocked off No. 6 seed Chartiers-Houston 9-8 in eight innings of play in the WPIAL Class 2A baseball playoffs at Gateway High School.

Ligonier Valley held an early 3-0 lead in the game before Chartiers-Houston plated six runs in the home half of the fourth inning to take a 6-3 lead. The Rams followed with four runs in the top of the sixth inning, and another run in the seventh inning for an 8-6 advantage. Chartiers-Houston forced extra innings, however, as the team plated two runs in the home half of the seventh inning to knot the score at eight runs apiece.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

