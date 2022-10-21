The Imani Christian Saints (4-4, 2-3) will host the Ligonier Valley Rams (5-3, 3-2) on Friday night at Graham Field in Pittsburgh.
The Rams will look to rebound after a tough loss to Serra Catholic last Friday at home 27-18 in a sloppy-discipline-filled game by the home team.
“Our kids don’t want to make those mistakes, but when you play an aggressive over-pursuing team like Serra, you have to try some different things with the snap-count,” Ligonier Valley head coach Roger Beitel said about seven false start penalties the Rams had versus the Eagles.
The Rams can seek solace that they hit the road where they haven’t lost this season and additionally, haven’t lost two-in-a-row all season long.
“Our record is more of a reflection of the opponents we’ve faced. If you look at our home record, 1-3, we played the state runner-up (Steel Valley), last year’s WPIAL Champion (Serra Catholic), and Greensburg Salem, a AAA team. Not to take anything away from the other teams we’ve played,” Beitel said.
Ligonier Valley has clinched a playoff bid heading into this week’s match versus a Saints’ team coming off a 44-17 victory over Derry Area at home last Friday.
According to coach Beitel, “the film tells us they score with a lot of big plays and not so much with long sustained drives. So, we will really try to stop those from happening.”
The Saints will feature two D1 recruits in sophomore Dayshaun Burnett, the 6-foot-2, 205 lbs. quarterback/outside linebacker who already has scholarship offers from Pitt, Penn State, West Virginia and Akron and will look to build on the big night he had versus Derry where he threw for 252 yards and three touchdowns, rushed for 77 yards and scored on a fumble return.
Joining Burnett will be Pitt and Penn State recruit freshman running back/cornerback David Davis who scored twice last week versus Derry.
“We have prepared for them like we prepare for all of our opponents, nothing special,’’ said Beitel.
The Rams will counter with senior Haden Sierocky, who has posted over 1,500 yards combined rushing and receiving and double-digit TDs. Joining Sierocky in the offensive counter will be senior Nick Lonas whose jet-sweeps accounted for nearly 100yards versus Serra Catholic and senior quarterback Broderick Schreyer who nearly threw the Rams to victory in the fourth quarter in the Serra game.
No matter the outcome, the Rams will wrap up the regular season at home next Friday versus Derry and begin preparation for the playoffs.
Paul DiMartini can be reached at lb.pauldimartini@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
