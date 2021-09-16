Of course the Ligonier Valley football team remembers the opponent it is set to face on Friday night.
How could they forget?
Almost a year ago to date, the Rams overcame an early double-digit deficit to defeat Frazier on the road, 35-19, and earn their first WPIAL football victory in 50 years.
“It was our first WPIAL victory last year,” Ligonier Valley head coach Roger Beitel recalled. “We actually went down in the game and came back right before the half. Nick Beitel had a (76-yard) interception return for a touchdown that put us up 14-13 before we went into the half.”
Now, the Rams host Frazier at 7 p.m. Friday in a non-conference matchup. For a second consecutive week, Ligonier Valley will play a football game at Weller Field, an opportunity the Rams were not afforded last year.
“Last week was really special with everything we had going on, and now we get to play in front of our home crowd again,” Beitel said. “It’s supposed to be a beautiful night, and we play against a double A school. It’s certainly exciting for all of us involved.”
In facing Frazier, the Rams will look to replicate their performance against Jeannette last week: A 55-0 rout in which Ligonier Valley had 440 total offensive yards to just 13 for the Jayhawks.
Ligonier Valley had 11 players run the football, combining to total 300 yards. Senior running back Nick Beitel led the way with 133 yards on nine carries.
“It starts up front — our offensive line did a really nice job of blocking,” Roger Beitel said. “We didn’t have any plays for negative yardage. And then to get a back over a hundred yards, that’s always a good thing, especially when it was basically on nine carries.”
Quarterback Haden Sierocky threw two touchdown passes, going 6-for-8 for 94 yards in the air.
And don’t forget about the Rams’ defense, either, which has been a key in Ligonier Valley’s 3-0 start.
Last week, Jeannette went three-and-out on its first six possessions, and Ligonier Valley limited the Jayhawks to a single first down during the mercy-rule win.
“Our defense has been playing great, and we expect them to play lights out again,” Beitel said.
Last season, Frazier went 4-2 in the WPIAL Class 2A Century Conference and 4-3 overall. However, the Commodores are winless after their first three games this year.
In their first two games, the Commodores were held scoreless, including a 21-0 defeat against Bishop Canevin and a 33-0 romp versus Brentworth. Last week, Bentworth of Class 1A edged Frazier, 20-19.
“They actually had a two-touchdown lead (against Bentworth) and ended up losing it,” Beitel said. “They are definitely going to be hungry for their first win of the season, so we know that we have to really be prepared and play our best.”
This week will mark only the second time in school history that Ligonier Valley has played opponents from four different classifications four weeks in a row. In 1988, the Ligonier Valley Mounties finished the season against Northern Cambria (2A), Bishop McCort (1A), Penn Cambria (3A) and Johnstown Vo-Tech of Class 4A.
So far this season, the Rams, a Class 2A school, defeated Indiana Area (4A), Elizabeth Forward, the Class 3A runners-up in 2020, and Jeannette — the reigning WPIAL Class 1A champions and PIAA state runners-up.
Ligonier Valley has one more non-conference matchup next Friday against Carrick, a Pittsburgh City League Independent school, before traveling to Steel Valley for its Allegheny Conference opener in two weeks.
For the Rams head coach, starting the season with five consecutive non-conference games has given his team an opportunity to grow and improve.
“We definitely have a lot of areas where we need to get better, and really, with the non-conference games, it’s allowed us the opportunity to do that,” he said. “Whether it’s a conference game or non-conference game, once that scoreboard goes on we’re going to compete regardless.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.