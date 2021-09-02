Ligonier Valley head coach Roger Beitel knows the Rams will have their hands full Friday night against Elizabeth Forward — a team seeking its fifth-straight WPIAL playoff appearance.
But Beitel hopes his team is once again full of turnover recoveries, just like in last Friday’s 20-14 Week Zero non-conference win at Indiana Area.
“Our defense came up big for us,” Beitel said. “The defense was on the field a lot in the game. And we came up with three big first-half turnovers.”
After starting off the season in the win column, the Rams will travel to Elizabeth Forward, last year’s WPIAL Class 3A runner-up, in another non-conference matchup at 7 p.m. Friday.
“We’re going to have to rely on turnovers and big plays, for sure,” Beitel said.
Last Friday, Ligonier Valley forced four fumbles — three recovered — including a pivotal turnover which occurred with three seconds remaining in the first half at the Indiana Area 27-yard line. Junior quarterback and linebacker Haden Sierocky scored a momentum-changing touchdown, as he scooped a ball that came loose following an attempted Statue of Liberty trick play, putting the Rams ahead 14-0 at the break following a two-point conversion.
While Indiana Area nearly doubled Ligonier Valley in total yards last week, 304-172, Beitel said the Little Indians “didn’t hit any big plays against us.”
“They hit one big play which was a trick play which was a halfback pass off of a sweep action that we should know better, but that was it,” he said. “Their regular offense was unable to produce any big plays. And whenever you can do that, and you can force turnovers, you put yourself in a good position to win.”
On the offensive side, Sierocky completed eight of 10 pass attempts for 98 yards, while rushing for 44 yards. Senior running back Nick Beitel guided the squad with 45 rushing yards, including a 12-yard score. Matthew Marinchak led the way in receiving yards with 71. He also reigned in a 19-yard TD pass to open the scoring.
With Indiana Area, a Class 4A school, having more depth on both sides of the ball, Beitel said the Rams tried to slow the game down to their advantage.
“Offensively, we only ran 38 significant plays in that entire game. With Indiana having such a ground attack, and just the way that the game went, we were trying to slow it down at some points,” Beitel said. “Then there were situations where we didn’t get into any rhythms — pre-snap penalties, sacks … but when we were in rhythm, I thought that offensively we did really well.”
Meanwhile, Elizabeth Forward, which plays in the Class 3A Interstate Conference, began its season with a 12-0 Week Zero win against Ringgold in a non-conference matchup. Last year, the Warriors went 8-1 overall, falling only to eventual PIAA Class 3A state champion Central Valley in the district title game.
Facing yet another team in a larger classification, Beitel is frustrated that Ligonier Valley’s opponent isn’t closer to home this week.
“Quite honestly, I don’t understand why we’re playing them. It really makes zero sense,” Beitel said. “...The purpose of your exhibition games is to play close rivalry contests between communities. That’s how I understand it to be.”
He believes playing non-conference games against neighboring schools such as Derry Area, Mount Pleasant Area, or Southmoreland would be more beneficial.
“We’re playing a school that neither one knows anything about. We have nothing in common,” Beitel said. “I don’t understand it. We didn’t understand it from the time it was scheduled. Because we originally had Derry. Then the schedule changed.”
After facing Elizabeth Forward, the Rams will host three home non-conference matchups against Jeannette, Frazier, and Pittsburgh City League school Carrick.
Schedule and opponent aside, Beitel said it will not take away for his team’s preparation this week. However, he added: “I know we’re the new kids on the block, but I’d like to see a little bit more sense on scheduling.”
With heavy rainfall in the region, Ligonier Valley was unable to practice on Wednesday, and practice was cut short because of weather on Tuesday. Beitel, however, said his players are no strangers to adversity.
“I have faith in our team’s resiliency and toughness,” he said. “We’re kind of a throwback program. We just go out and work. We don’t have anything fancy to boast about. We just go frolic around in the mud and then show up against our opponents and put forth a great effort and let the chips fall where they fall.”
