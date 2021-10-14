There is an old adage that declares time heals all wounds.
But despite having two weeks since playing its last game, the Ligonier Valley football team will step onto Weller Field against Summit Academy on Friday at 7 p.m. facing many of the same injury concerns as it did two weeks ago.
The Rams were flying high before a 40-0 setback against Steel Valley during their WPIAL Class 2A Allegheny Conference opener on Oct. 1. Prior to that game, the Rams were 5-0 in non-conference play — picking up noteworthy wins against Indiana Area and Elizabeth Forward.
However, citing a high number of injuries and a lack of depth, Ligonier Valley had to forfeit its game against Serra Catholic that was scheduled for last Friday, and the Rams suddenly fell to 0-2 in conference play and 5-2 overall.
But the Rams spent the past two weeks preparing for their matchup versus winless Summit Academy (0-2, 0-7) by moving players into new positions to fill the gaps created by the loss of six — yes, six — starters to injury.
“We have had to move a lot of kids into new positions,” Ligonier Valley head coach Roger Beitel said. “And (having two weeks off) bought us time to do that … In doing that, we had to teach several kids how to play new positions. And in doing that, we ensure their safety to be able to safely play the game, and also the safety of other kids, as well.”
Ligonier Valley’s injury concerns began mounting early on this season, and the list of injured players now includes: Junior quarterback/defensive back Haden Sierocky, senior tight end/linebacker Miles Higgins, senior wide receiver/defensive back Ryan Harbert, junior running back/defensive back Bruce Kreiger, senior running back/defensive back Nick Beitel and junior lineman James Pleskovitch.
In the Rams’ most recent outing against Steel Valley, Beitel led the team with 114 yards rushing on 23 carries, while junior quarterback Broderick Schreyer — in his third career start — went 4-of-9 for 19 yards passing with two interceptions.
Beitel is doubtful that his son, Nick, the team’s top rusher, will return Friday night as the senior has yet to practice this week. But the Ligonier Valley head coach is hopeful that Sierocky will play in some capacity against the Knights, depending on what Sierocky’s doctor says.
“There’s a slight chance that Haden would be able to come back,” Beitel said. “But I still think if we do see him Friday it would be in a very limited role and it probably wouldn’t be at quarterback. It’d probably just be playing some defense and playing a little bit of offense out of position, just because he hasn’t been in there for four weeks now.”
Summit Academy has been outscored 283-68 by its opponents in seven games played this season. The Knights have allowed more than 40 points in all but one game, scoring more than 20 points just once.
Summit Academy began the season with five non-conference losses against Avonworth, Leechburg, Springdale, New Castle and Western Beaver. The Knights dropped their conference opener, 41-22, against Apollo-Ridge and fell 40-6 against Steel Valley last week.
“We’re just focused on us,” Beitel said of Friday night’s clash with Summit Academy. “We’ve prepared, we’ve put in a game plan for our opponent like we normally would. And we’ve given the kids in the positions that they are in ample reps. We’re going to go out and do the best we can.”
One area of the field that has remained, for the most part, injury free is Ligonier Valley’s offensive line.
“If we’ve had one consistent this year, it’s been the play along the offensive line,” Beitel said.
The story of the Rams’ start to the season was the team’s stellar defensive play and ability to create turnovers that set up the offense for big splash plays. But that was a different Ligonier Valley defense as six injuries on that side of the ball has significantly shaken up the lineup.
However, Beitel maintains that defense will be a key factor against Summit Academy, in addition to Shady Side Academy and Apollo-Ridge to close out the regular season.
“We have to make some plays, especially with our defensive ends who have been big all season long,” he said. “And hopefully we can get some pressure on their quarterback and get some turnovers.”
The Rams must finish in the top three in the Allegheny Conference to guarantee a spot in the WPIAL playoffs. They can also qualify for the postseason if they are the top fourth-place finisher between their conference and the Three Rivers Conference.
But right now, Beitel and the Rams are focused on the game in front of them.
“Right now, it’s just week to week, one game at a time,” he said. “Sure, it would be amazing to get a game back (against Serra Catholic) that we lost that we didn’t get a chance to play on the field … but your heart is just torn apart for these seniors.”
Beitel mentioned significant non-conference wins against Indiana Area (2-2, 4-3) of Class 4A and Elizabeth Forward (3-0, 5-2) of Class 3A to kickoff the season.
“We were looking like we were really going to do something in the playoffs, and then injuries have really just decimated us,” he said.
With so many positional changes prompted by injuries, Beitel credits his coaching staff for adjusting to the challenges of an ever-fluctuating lineup. He also recognized the resilience of his players, who have adapted amid adversity.
“Our kids are oftentimes a breath of fresh air in terms of the way they go about things,” he said. “They took a negative and made it a positive.”
Right now, the main goal for Beitel and his Rams is to “go out, compete, and be injury free.”
