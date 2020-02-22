With his team playing for the first time in two weeks and without one of its top players, Ligonier Valley head coach John Berger was worried about a slow start for his team on Friday.
It wasn’t the start that was a struggle for the Rams in their District 6 Class 3A quarterfinals game against Cambria Heights, but rather, the middle of the game.
However, sparked by Matthew and Michael Marinchak, top-seeded Ligonier Valley overcame a fourth-quarter deficit, defeating the visiting Highlanders, 59-50.
The Marinchaks combined to produce 18 points in the final quarter, as they outscored Cambria Heights, 20-10, in the frame.
“I said, ‘Guys, just keep in there, you know you got one of your surges,’” Berger said of the team’s increased output in the fourth after LV (22-2) scored just eight points in the previous stanza. “I told them we had to take good shots, because we weren’t really getting the second opportunity.”
Facing a 40-39 deficit to begin the fourth, the Rams quickly gained the lead thanks to a 8-0 spurt by Matthew Marinchak. The sophomore stroked a three-pointer, sank a putback shot on his own miss and hit a jumper on which he was fouled, and knocked down the subsequent free throw to put the Rams ahead, 47-40.
His older brother, senior Michael, then continued the run, hitting a pair of foul shots.
Although No. 8 seed Cambria Heights (11-14) later pulled within four points twice, the Rams responded in both occasions. The Rams went nine of 11 from the charity stripe in the fourth, sealing the victory and advancing to the district semifinals.
With the triumph, the Rams will next take the court in the semifinals on Tuesday against No. 5 seed Penns Valley, which defeated No. 4 West Shamokin, 50-47. The site and time are still to be determined.
While Friday night’s game was certainly not the prettiest during the Rams’ 19-game winning streak, the victory was the biggest takeaway, according to Berger.
“We haven’t played in two weeks. I think it showed,” he said. “First game without (Kyle) Silk. We’ll take the win.”
To Berger’s point, senior Kyle Silk is ineligible for the rest of the season because of the recent transfer rules. His absence was noticeable, particularly in the rebounding column. The Rams frequently were overmatched in the paint by Cambria Heights’ junior forward Preston Lamb, who scored a game-high 24 points.
“I think Issac Neidbalson did a good job on (Preston Lamb), but he has to have some guys come to help him,” Berger detailed. “I didn’t think we were rotating.
“Kyle would’ve been that guy that would’ve kept them off the boards a little bit,” he continued.
Silk’s absence also loomed large because the Rams played most of the night in foul trouble. Ligonier Valley was whistled for six fouls in each of the first three quarters, and starter Cooper Mills fouled out with just less than two minutes left in the third. Fellow starters Neidbalson and Jaxon Ludwig each were charged with four fouls, forcing the Rams to go deeper into their rotation.
“I told them before we came out to start the game that every foul counts. You get that stupid first foul thinking it’s only one, they’re going to creep up,” Berger stated.
The beneficiary of the extra minutes was sophomore Jaicob Hollick, who made key contributions in the first half. In the second quarter, he carried the offense, scoring nine of LV’s 14 points.
His production allowed the Rams to take a 31-27 advantage at halftime, although Preston Lamb scored 11 in the frame to keep the Highlanders within striking distance.
Ligonier Valley went cold in the third quarter while Lamb continued to find success near the basket. He scored the final six points of the period, including a pair of and-one opportunities, but missed both foul shots. As a result, Cambria Heights was staked to a one-point edge, setting the stage for the Rams’ comeback in the fourth.
Despite the long layoff, Ligonier Valley showed very little rust in the early stages of the contest, as the Rams quickly established an advantage. Michael Marinchak opened the scoring on a baseline shot, and after Cambria Heights took the lead on a three-pointer by Avery Farabaugh, LV produced back-to-back hoops by Matthew Marinchak and Mills.
Keyed by Michael Marinchak’s nine points in the quarter, the Rams held leads of 13-5 and 15-7, but Cambria Heights scored seven unanswered by the combination of Preston Lamb, Luke Lamb, and Adam Link to pull even. A putback by Hollick gave the Rams the lead after the first quarter, however.
Two other keys to success for the Rams came at the foul line, as well as in speeding up the pace of the game. LV shot 15 of 19 on free throws while Cambria Heights was just eight for 20 in the foul-plagued contest. Also, the Rams’ tempo created steals that directly led to points, especially in the first quarter.
“I wanted to come out and get them in a running game, because I knew that was out of their element,” Berger detailed.
From the opening tip to the final whistle, the packed crowd at Ligonier Valley High School provided energy that the Rams embraced, according to Berger.
“Our kids really feed off that. Our team is an energetic bunch, and they like to get the crowd involved and they feed off that,” he said. “It was a tremendous crowd...great atmosphere for high school basketball.”
District 6 Class AAA Boys Basketball Championships Quarterfinals CAMBRIA HEIGHTS (50)
Farabaugh 3-1-8; Link 3-0-9; L. Lamb 2-2-6; P. Lamb 10-4-24; Mccombie 0-0-0; C. Whiteford 0-0-0; Mozenko 1-0-2; B. Whiteford 0-1-1. Totals, 19-8(20)—50
LIGONIER VALLEY (59)
Ludwig 0-0-0; Neidbalson 3-0-6; Mi. Marinchak 7-7-22; Mills 2-0-4; Ma. Marinchak 5-5-16; Hollick 4-3-11; Seftas 0-0-0; Grzywinski 0-0-0. Totals, 21-15(19)—59
Score by Quarters
Cambria Heights 15 12 13 10 — 50 Ligonier Valley 17 14 8 20 — 59
Three-point field goals: Mi. Marinchak, Ma. Marinchak; Link-3, Farabaugh
