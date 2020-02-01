Visiting United provided a scare, but the Ligonier Valley boys’ basketball team’s seniors weren’t going to let their final regular season Heritage Conference game become the only blemish on the conference slate.
The Rams dug in after the Lions rallied to take a third-quarter lead and held off a few late surges to close out an unbeaten Heritage Conference season with a 77-69 win.
It was Ligonier Valley’s 16th straight win, pushing the team’s conference mark to 12-0 and running its overall record to 18-2.
“As close as it got, I don’t want to say I didn’t worry, but they wanted to win the conference undefeated and they did it,” LV head coach John Berger said. “It’s a heck of a way to go out.”
The Rams got off to a bit of a slow start in the opening minutes, going more than two minutes without a bucket after senior Jaxon Ludwig’s threepointer on the opening possession. When LV hit its stride about midway through the first quarter, it rattled off a 9-0 run to help build a 22-13 edge entering the second quarter.
Berger said the slow start wasn’t a complete surprise after a pair of games earlier in the week.
“It was a win. It might not have been our prettiest game, but that was our third game this week,” Berger said.
“We were so banged up, we gave the kids off yesterday. I’ll take the sluggish start as my responsibility, but we’ll be ready to go Monday.”
On Monday, the Rams start their fourth consecutive “Road to the KCAC.” The Heritage Conference moved to a two-division format in 2016-17 to determine its champion, with the top two teams from the North and South divisions squaring off in cross-divisional matchups for a berth in the conference’s title game at Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.
Ligonier Valley will host Penns Manor Area (7-6, 11-9) in the Heritage Conference semifinals on Monday (7 p.m.). With a win over the Comets, LV will advance to the conference championship game the fourth straight season.
While the Rams had firmly secured the top spot in the conference’s South division prior to Friday’s contest, finishing the team’s final year in the Heritage Conference without a conference loss was important to the team, Berger said.
“We had the monkey on our back. Everybody wanted to beat us because we were the defending champs,” he said.
“We took a lot of teams’ best shots. I think United gave it to us tonight and, fortunately, we were able to come away with a win.”
The Lions came out strong in the second half and pulled ahead briefly, 48-47, when Aiden Ringler sank a pair of free throws following a Ligonier Valley technical foul with 4:51 left in the third quarter.
Matthew Marinchak drained three-pointers on Ligonier Valley’s next two trips down the court to spark a 12-0 run that helped put the Rams ahead 63-53 entering the fourth quarter.
United got off to another hot start in the final frame, using a 10-2 run to cut LV’s edge to 65-63 with 4:55 to play before the Rams managed to rebuild their lead.
“It was a little bit of tweaks to what they were doing offensively, trying to adjust to where they were lining up,” United head coach Tyler Stokes said of his team’s success early in quarters Friday. “Offensively, it was just taking care of the basketball a little better. When we were taking care of it, rotating well, passing well, good things were happening.”
A former Lion was a big reason Ligonier Valley was able to stop United’s surges. Senior Kyle Silk, who played for United the past three years before transferring to LV, finished with a game-high 27 points against his former team to go along with 14 rebounds.
After United cut Ligonier Valley’s edge to 65-63 with 4:55 to play, the Rams’ seniors helped put the game away. Seniors Silk, Ludwig and Michael Marinchak accounted for 12 of the Ram’s 14 fourth-quarter points and made key plays late to secure the win.
“I look at those guys and they weren’t going to let us lose,” Berger said. “They don’t get rattled.”
Ludwig had 16 points while Isaac Niedbalson added 14, and Michael Marinchak chipped in 11. Matthew Marinchak was the only other Ram to score, finishing with nine points.
“They have four or five guys who can space you out and shoot,” Stokes said. “They’re a little too fast for us to man up on, so you’ve got to try to be creative and get out to shooters as much as you can and protect the paint as much as you can. It’s trying to find a good balance between both.”
Ringler finished with 17 to share United’s team lead in scoring with Austin Kovalcik. Johnny Muchesko joined them in double-figures with 10.
UNITED (69)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.