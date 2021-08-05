The Ligonier Valley football team is going to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Rams’ head coach Roger Beitel plans to take his entire team to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on Saturday for the 2020 and 2021 induction ceremonies.
“We started doing this so we could provide the kids, in most instances, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to go to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and hear the induction speeches, because there are so many life lessons to be taught through what these guys have all gone through to reach the pinnacle of the football world,” Beitel said. “The induction speeches are fabulous learning opportunities for these kids. It’s a tremendous opportunity for these kids to hear stories of what these players did to attain this Hall of Fame accolade.”
Beitel previously took his team to the Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 2015 when Steelers’ great Jerome Bettis headlined the class. There will be a significant Steelers’ contingent making the two hour drive from Pittsburgh on Saturday, which will feature the Class of 2020 and 2021 because last year’s ceremony was canceled because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Among the 19 players who will be inducted on Saturday, the list features five who contributed to Pittsburgh’s pro football success, including former coach Bill Cowher, safeties Troy Polamalu and Donnie Shell, guard Alan Faneca and legendary scout Bill Nunn. The list also includes Edgerrin James, Steve Atwater, Paul Tagliabue, Steve Hutchinson, Isaac Bruce, Jimmy Johnson, Peyton Manning, John Lynch, Calvin Johnson, Charles Woodson and more.
“When we first said we wanted to go in 2020, the class was originally Donnie Shell, Bill Cowher and Troy Polamalu,” Beitel said. “And then Alan Faneca and Bill Nunn were added … a lot of these kids, along with myself and the coaches have been Steeler fans our whole lives, so that made it even more special.”
Beitel wants to make this a frequent occurrence for his players whether the Steelers are involved or not.
“Bettis’ speech was fantastic, but many of the other speeches were great, as well,” Beitel said. “Our booster organization is fantastic at providing these kids with this type of opportunity. It’s something we’re going to look at doing every four years, so that kids who are part of the program will have an opportunity to go at least once in their career.”
Ligonier Valley is set to begin heat acclimatization workouts on Monday. The Rams will practice on Monday, Aug. 16 and open the regular season on Aug. 27 with an exhibition at Indiana Area.
Ligonier Valley opens non-conference play on Sept. 3 at Elizabeth Forward before three straight home games against Jeannette, Frazier and Carrick. The Rams begin conference play at Steel Valley on Oct. 1 before back-to-back home conference games against Serra Catholic and Summit Academy. The Rams are set to close the regular season with games at Shady Side Academy and home against Apollo-Ridge on Oct. 29.
The Rams won four of seven games played last season. Their 4-3 record, including a 2-2 conference mark, established a school record for consecutive non-losing seasons at six, surpassing the previous mark of five held by Beitel, twice and J.D. Jones.
Before the Rams can think about the upcoming 2021 season, they’ll enjoy their weekend in Canton at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
“With heat camp beginning on Monday, this gives us another bonding opportunity as a team to try and develop that camaraderie as a group, which can help us grow together as a unit,” Beitel said.
