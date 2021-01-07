The Ligonier Valley football team had eight players earn postseason recognition, including four on multiple occasions.
Derek Fox, Miles Higgins, Jude Grzywinski and Nick Beitel led the Ligonier Valley group of players, who were recognized for earning WPIAL Class 2A Allegheny All-Conference honors.
Fox, the Rams’ lone senior, was named a First Team defensive lineman, while Beitel was also recognized on the First Team as a defensive back. Higgins was a First Team tight end and Grzywinski a First Team center for the Rams.
Other Ligonier Valley players earning All-Conference honors included Grant Dowden, Matthew Marinchak, Kaden Faas and Haden Sierocky.
“We are very happy to have so many of our players receive this postseason recognition,” Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel said. “All of these players made significant contributions to our teams’ overall success this past season.
“For Derek, it is a great way to end his career. For the underclassmen, we are hopeful that it motivates them to work hard this offseason.”
Fox finished his senior season with 31 total tackles, including 19 solo in seven games played. He also had four tackles for loss, tied for second on the team and one sack.
Nick Beitel was honored on three separate lists. He made the All-Conference Team as a First Team defensive back, but also a Second Team running back and an Honorable Mention kick returner. Beitel, a junior, posted 26 total tackles, including 18 solo, one interception and a team-best eight passes defensed.
Beitel also rushed for 642 yards and three touchdowns, with a pair of games above 170 yards against Waynesburg Central and Shady Side Academy. He also caught 14 passes for 147 yards and led the team with nearly 200 kickoff return yards.
Higgins, in addition to serving as a First Team tight end, was honored as a Second Team inside linebacker. Higgins, a junior, caught eight passes for 85 yards this season and two touchdowns. He also led the Rams defensively with 54 total tackles, including 39 solo, two passes defensed and four tackles for loss, tied for second on the team.
Grzywinski helped Ligonier Valley rush for 1,546 yards and 17 touchdowns in seven games, an average of nearly six yards per carry and 220 a game. The Rams had a 100-yard rusher in five of their seven games, as Grzywinski — a potential Division I recruit at offensive lineman — led the charge. Defensively, Grzywinski, a junior, accumulated 35 total tackles, including 19 solo, two tackles for loss, one sack and two blocked field goals.
Dowden was selected as an All-Conference Second Team wide receiver and defensive back. Dowden, a junior, finished second on the team with 11 receptions for 149 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed 18 times for 118 yards and a score offensively. Defensively, Dowden finished third on the team with 43 total tackles, including 28 solo and two for loss. He also defensed three passes and recovered a fumble.
Marinchak, who was picked as a Second Team wide receiver, led the Rams with 14 receptions for 166 yards and three touchdowns. He also threw for a 25-yard score against Shady Side Academy and knocked down two passes defensively.
Faas, a junior, was selected as an All-Conference Second Team outside linebacker. He finished second on the team with 49 total tackles, including 32 solo and four tackles for loss, tied for second on the team. Faas also had a quarterback hurry and forced fumble for the Rams.
Sierocky, a sophomore, was named Honorable Mention quarterback and defensive back.
Sierocky completed 50 of 99 passes for 559 yards with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions. He was also a dual threat on the ground with a team-best 676 yards rushing on 91 carries and 11 touchdowns, also a team high. Sierocky also caught a touchdown pass on his lone reception of the season. He became the first Ligonier Valley player to score six touchdowns in a game when the Rams outlasted Shady Side Academy in a 53-48 shootout.
Sierocky finished with 29 tackles, including two for loss, a team-best four interceptions and a pass defensed.
The Rams won four of seven games played this season. Five of those games were on the road as the nomadic Ligonier Valley football team played in six different counties throughout Western Pennsylvania this season. The Rams’ 4-3 record, including a 2-2 conference mark, established a school record for consecutive non-losing seasons at six, surpassing the previous mark of five held by Beitel, twice and J.D. Jones.
