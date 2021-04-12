Somerset Area handed the Ligonier Valley baseball team its first loss of the season, pulling away late for a 6-2 win.
After starting the season with four consecutive victories, the Rams (2-0, 4-1) fell in a home exhibition on Friday. The Rams opened the season with exhibition wins against Greensburg Salem and Jeannette, before earning two victories against East Allegheny in section play.
Ligonier Valley scored two runs in the first inning but were held scoreless thereon. The Rams collected four hits while allowing six runs on nine hits.
Connor Tunstall and George Golden each singled and drove in a run to lead Ligonier Valley at the plate. Kaden Faas and Jacob Bleehash also singled.
Noah Lawson suffered the loss, allowing three runs on three hits in one and one-third innings, with two strikeouts and five walks. Grant Dowden started the game for Ligonier Valley, lasting four innings, surrendering one run on five hits. He struck out three and walked three.
Somerset Area jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the opening frame, but the Rams responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first.
Haden Sierocky walked and reached third after two steals. Golden drove in Sierocky with a line drive single to center to tie the score, 1-1. Dowden walked then Tunstall hit a one-run single, plating pinch runner Lanigan McCulty.
After the Rams took a 2-1 lead after the opening frame, Somerset Area tied the score in the third. With the bases loaded, Chase Stoy walked then Aiden Vanlenten walked, putting the Golden Eagles ahead 4-2 in the top of the fifth. Somerset Area pulled away in the sixth, adding two runs en route to a four-run win.
Vanlenten was the winning pitcher, allowing two runs on four hits in five and one-third innings. He finished with five strikeouts and two walks.
Ligonier Valley hosts Section 3-3A opponent Deer Lakes, 4:30 p.m. today.
———
Somerset Ligonier Valley ab r h ab r h
Bruner 4 2 1 Beitel 3 0 0 Reese 3 3 1 Sierocky 2 1 0 Marteeny 3 1 2 Seftas 3 0 0 Close 3 0 0 Golden 2 1 1 Roberts 2 0 1 DeArmitt 0 0 0 Stoy 3 0 0 Dowden 0 0 0 Vanlntn 3 0 1 Johnston 0 0 0 Mulhlln 3 0 0 Tunstall 4 0 1 Hemmingr 4 0 3 Bleehash 3 0 1 James 0 0 0 Faas 3 0 1 Name 0 0 0 Mills 2 0 0 Name 0 0 0 Lawson 1 0 0 Name 0 0 0 McCulty 0 0 0
Totals 28 6 9 Totals 23 2 4Somerset 101 022 0 — 6 9 1Lig. Valley 200 000 0 — 2 4 3 Doubles: Vanlenten (SA) Strikeouts by: Dowden-3, Lawson-2, Tunstall-1, Golden-1 (LV); Vanlenten-5, Bruner-1 (SA) Base on balls by: Dowden-3, Lawson-5, Tunstall-1, Golden-1 (LV); Vanlenten-3, Bruner-0 (SA) Winning pitcher: Aiden Vanlenten Losing pitcher: Noah Lawson
