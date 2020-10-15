Ligonier Valley head coach Roger Beitel has followed the news around the WPIAL.
In the past week, Westmoreland County teams Penn-Trafford, Derry Area, Hempfield Area and Southmoreland have all had to postpone or cancel games as a result of coronavirus (COVID-19) protocol. Adding to matters, Ligonier Valley’s last opponent, Serra Catholic, announced that its players were quarantining just hours after its contest against the Rams.
With just two weeks remaining in the abbreviated regular season, Ligonier Valley is hopeful to make the most of its opportunities, beginning 7 p.m. Friday with a non-conference game at Waynesburg Central.
“We just want to keep our fingers crossed and hopefully we can play this game, because as you can see from the news, there’s a lot of programs losing that opportunity right now,” Beitel said.
Originally, this was slated to be one of two weeks in which the Rams did not have a game scheduled — a result of an odd number of teams in the district that prompted several to have an open week, as well as the void left when conference opponent Summit Academy opted out of the season.
However, Beitel and the Ligonier Valley athletic department quickly found replacement games against Western Beaver and now Waynesburg Central.
The resulting imbalanced schedule, with five road games and just two home tilts, was an unfortunate side effect of that. However, Beitel and crew have taken an optimistic outlook at the challenges they’ve faced in their return to the WPIAL.
“The choice was get on the road and go play, or sit at home on a bye. I’m glad our kids got a chance to play,” he said. “We’ll always remember this first year in the WPIAL, because we pretty much traveled the entire western part of Western Pennsylvania. We’re learning the landscape, for sure.”
Their previous trip took them near White Oak, as they faced undefeated Serra Catholic. And although the Eagles broke out offensively in the second half en route to a 48-15 victory, the game was deadlocked at the half, at 7-7.
“The score was no indication whatsoever of the competitiveness of the football game,” said Beitel, who noted that Serra Catholic utilized a pair of onside kicks with the outcome already decided in the fourth quarter.
The Rams faltered after halftime in two areas that have been recurring issues this season. First, Ligonier Valley suffered what Beitel called “self-inflicted wounds.” From there, the team could not stop Serra Catholic’s momentum.
“We’ve been searching for someone or a group of kids to stop the bleeding whenever that occurs,” Beitel noted. “It seems like once a little bit of water breaks through, the whole dam breaks.”
Compounding issues, sophomore left tackle Colin Smith sustained a season-ending knee injury in the contest. While his replacement Tylan Wilkins has proven capable during his playing time, the loss of Smith was significant.
“It’s a shame, because he was having a fantastic season... really coming into his own. A very consistent blocker for us on the offensive side,” Beitel said of the lineman.
Still, the first 24 minutes provided plenty of positives for the Rams. In addition to a 2-yard touchdown run by Nick Beitel that pulled Ligonier Valley even in the second frame, the Rams avoided the self-inflicted damage for the most part.
That optimism continued into a strong showing in the junior varsity game against Southmoreland on Monday, in addition to the Rams practices earlier this week.
“So far, the kids have really responded well to what they did against a really good football team last Friday,” Beitel said.
During the weekend, Serra Catholic announced that a person associated with the football program tested positive for COVID-19, prompting a two-week halt of the season for the Eagles, and requiring 40-plus players to quarantine. That caused an immediate concern for the Rams players and staff, but Ligonier Valley has since been cleared.
“We’ve gone through all the proper channels that we’ve needed to, and we’ve been assured by all of the people that make those decisions at the Ligonier Valley School District that at this point, we’re fine and we just have to monitor ourselves like we always do,” Beitel explained.
Thus, the Rams have been able to focus this week on Waynesburg Central, which is 0-5 and has been outscored 176-35 in the Class 2A Century Conference.
The Raiders have struggled mightily passing the football this season, completing just four passes for 31 yards. However, the team has produced more than 700 yards on the ground, with senior Darnell Johnson and freshman Breydon Woods leading the way.
“Offensively, everything starts with their quarterback (Johnson). He’s kind of the catalyst that everything runs through,” Beitel stated. “They run the ball about 80% of the time. So, we have to stop the run, and force them to throw the football.”
Defensively, Waynesburg Central has allowed 40 or more points three times through five games, including 54 points last week against McGuffey. However, their staple has been to load the box, a look that has frequently given the Rams problems this season.
In order to overcome that, Beitel believes his squad must avoid the self-inflicted issues once again, and also throw the football with success. That will start with the offensive line providing protection for quarterback Haden Sierocky.
“When you have time in the passing game, everything opens up, and we haven’t had a whole lot of time to throw the football,” he said.
“I think we’re going to get one of these games here shortly where we start to click on all cylinders.”
While the playoffs appear unlikely for Ligonier Valley in a reduced postseason bracket, the opportunity for continued game reps throughout the next two weeks could be invaluable, even if it’s come in a different form than in previous years.
“It’s just been a really odd year for us, because a lot of these kids that under normal circumstances with normal years would have all been playing JV ball, they’re developing against the best of the best playing varsity football,” Beitel said.
Ligonier Valley is scheduled to return home for it’s final regular-season game next week, hosting Shady Side Academy.
