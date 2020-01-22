Ligonier Valley and Blairsville met for the last time on the basketball court as District 6 Heritage Conference foes on Tuesday night.
The Rams and Bobcats also parted ways as two teams headed in distinctly different directions in a 95-40 conference win for visiting Ligonier Valley.
Defending conference champion Ligonier Valley, which improved to 10-0 (15-2 overall), edged a little closer to clinching the Heritage South Division and earning a No. 1 seed and home game in the conference semifinals on Feb. 3.
The Bobcats sank deeper into the mire of its worst season in recent memory...perhaps ever. While Ligonier Valley remained on course to go undefeated in the conference, Blairsville (0-14) slid further along an opposite trek toward a winless season — and not just in the conference.
“That’s a bigger, stronger, faster team, and they’re good,” Blairsville coach Mark DeMarines said of Ligonier Valley.
“We weren’t ready to tonight. We weren’t ready to go and came out flat-footed from the start.
“Usually I try to take some positives out of it, but I just told them (after the game that) we’re going to do everyone a favor and just forget this one happened. I didn’t see a whole lot I liked.
“I know this is dragging on them. It’s getting harder on them.
“This is now 14 in a row. So I told them, they have two choices: Keep battling or pack it in, and if I know them, it will challenge them a little bit.”
Five scheduled games remain for Blairsville and all but one opponent, Central Cambria, has a winning record. Blairsville already lost to the Red Devils once, 71-48, on Dec. 30.
The Bobcats’ best hope of a victory this season could come down to a crossover game with Northern Cambria, the likely last-place finisher in the North. The Colts beat Blairsville, 50-48, in overtime on Jan. 9.
Ligonier Valley’s victory looked a lot like the 75-17 drubbing the Rams laid on the Bobcats at home on Dec. 18. That game was marked by 18 Blairsville turnovers in the first half alone, leading to a 45-8 Rams’ advantage at halftime. Blairsville failed to score at all in the fourth quarter, and 17 points still stands as the fewest points scored in the conference this season.
The Rams’ 95 points in the rematch represents the most points scored in the conference this season, and LV probably would have reached the 100-point plateau if the starters had not been pulled with 1:33 remaining in the third quarter.
Ligonier Valley boasted five scorers in double figures, led by senior Kyle Silk with 20 points. Silk knocked down four of six three-point attempts and seemingly couldn’t miss from the top of the key.
Isaac Neidbalson added 16 points from close range, and brothers Matthew Marinchak and Michael Marinchak scored 16 and 15 points, respectively. Jaicob Hollick contributed 12 points, mostly in the second half.
“That’s the thing about this group,” Rams’ coach John Berger said. “You don’t know which one is going to (lead us in scoring) on any given night. We’re averaging four guys in double figures and that’s huge coming down the stretch.”
Blairsville scored only once from the floor in the first quarter as Ligonier Valley raced to a 26-3 lead.
“We came out sluggish (Monday) night against Saltsburg,” Berger said, referring to Ligonier Valley’s 77-69 win. “I was relieved to see us get out to a quick start (here) and we never really looked back.
“I think with us not having school (Monday or Martin Luther King Day), the guys were kind of lackadaisical. We played unlike we normally do, not getting up and down the court as fast as we like.”
Turnovers posed a problem for Blairsville again, though the Rams did not deploy their diamond press nearly as much this time. The Bobcats still committed 12 turnovers in the first half to just one for the Rams.
Ligonier Valley also held a 20-9 rebounding advantage in the first half to go with an astounding 68 percent shooting (23 of 34) from the floor while the Bobcats attempted only half as many shots and made only six. The Rams took a 56-20 lead into halftime.
The Rams seemed poised to trigger the mercy rule early in the third quarter and a three-pointer by Matthew Marinchak on the first possession almost got them there at 59-20. But it would be three minutes into the quarter before a layup by Neidbalson, part of a 13-0 run, finally got them there at 63-23.
Turnovers continued to fuel the Rams’ scoring effort in the frame, as Blairsville gave up eight of 17 possessions to just one for LV. The Rams converted on 11 of 18 shots from the floor and outscored Blairsville, 25-9.
Blairsville’s starters all took a seat with three minutes left in the third quarter and Ligonier Valley followed suit not long after. The Bobcats’ starters returned briefly in the fourth quarter, but the contest soon went permanently to reserves only.
Blairsville sophomore Braden Staats provided Blairsville’s only highlight by hitting a pair of threes on back-to-back possessions early in the second quarter. Staats led the Bobcats with 11 points.
Next, Ligonier Valley can clinch the conference’s South Division by defeating Homer-Center at home Thursday while Blairsville travels to undefeated Berlin-Brothersvalley the same day for an exhibition contest.
———
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.