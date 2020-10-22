For better or for worse, the 2020 season will be one that the Ligonier Valley Rams will never forget.
Making their highly-anticipated return to the WPIAL, the Rams have compiled a 3-3 mark heading into their final game. The record doesn’t begin to show the rollercoaster ride the campaign has been for the Rams, however.
Over the past six weeks, Ligonier Valley has played in six different counties. Traveling to Armstrong County against Apollo-Ridge, the Rams were blasted by the Vikings in the season opener. However, it was a bounce back effort the next week in Fayette County at Frazier, as Ligonier Valley earned its first WPIAL triumph in 50 years. The following week, Ligonier Valley played the first of two rescheduled games, traveling for a Saturday afternoon tilt at Western Beaver in Beaver County.
After three road tilts, the Rams finally played at home at Weller Field in Westmoreland County, claiming a narrow win against Steel Valley for their first win in the Class 2A Allegheny Conference. The following week, the Rams made the trek to White Oak in Allegheny County, and came up short against Serra Catholic following a dominant second half by the Eagles. Last Friday, the Rams played another rescheduled game, a non-conference clash at Waynesburg Central in Greene County.
“With COVID and all the craziness that went on this season, we had to find games. And it didn’t matter where they were, we were going to go and give our kids an opportunity to play,” Ligonier Valley head coach Roger Beitel said of the unorthodox schedule.
“We see this as a great learning opportunity for us as we continue to grow and we see our future in the WPIAL. It gives us an understanding of what’s out there, in terms of where we need to get to with our program to compete with the elite teams.”
The most recent contest marked perhaps the most impressive performance of the season by the Rams, as they rolled to a 42-6 victory against the Raiders. Ligonier Valley scored the first 35 points, which enacted the mercy rule in the third quarter.
The ground game was particularly impressive, as the Rams compiled 337 yards rushing. Junior running back Nick Beitel led the way, as he registered 172 yards on 23 carries. Meanwhile, quarterback Haden Sierocky added 118 yards rushing on 14 attempts, and he also passed for 75 yards.
It was largely the group in front of those players who earned praise from Beitel, however.
“Whenever you have two backs that go over 100 yards in a game, that’s not those guys doing that individually, that’s a collective effort by everybody blocking,” Beitel noted.
And while the offensive line, including new starter Tylan Wilkins, impressed, so too did the receivers and tight ends with their blocking.
Another highlight in the win against the Raiders came in the final minute of the first half, as the Rams engineered an efficient drive that culminated in a 15-yard connection from Sierocky to Matthew Marinchak as time expired.
For just the second time this season, the Rams will play on their home turf (or grass) at Weller Field, as Ligonier Valley will host Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m. Friday.
The contest not only provides a chance for the Rams to even their ledger to 2-2 in conference play, but to also reach a milestone if they can secure an overall winning mark.
“It would mean a lot, not only would we have a winning season, but because they kids would have a chance to set a new standard and break a record,” said Beitel, referring to the existing mark of five-consecutive years of .500 or better play. That record was set initially in the 1980s, and has since been matched twice during Beitel’s 17-year tenure.
Beginning in 2015, in which the team went 9-3, the Rams have been well above .500 in their subsequent seasons, although that hangs in the balance against Shady Side Academy this week.
“For these kids to get that opportunity to go 4-3 and finally get a home game would give us a lot of momentum heading into the offseason,” he said. “We thoroughly expect that next year is going to be a much better year in terms of wins and losses, and we’re looking forward to it.”
That momentum could prove significant, as the Rams expect to return 21 starters next year. The only player who will move on due to graduation is lineman Derek Fox. Fox was honored earlier this week, as the Rams revisited an old tradition of having their seniors get one last shot at the blocking sled at the conclusion of their final padded practice.
“We haven’t done that for a long time,” Beitel said of the tradition. “2014 was the last season in which we knew that was it. Ever since then, it’s always been playoffs. You never think that it’s going to be your last game.”
While this year’s format requires the WPIAL steering committee to select many playoff teams, the Rams appear to be a long shot for consideration, regardless of what happens on Friday. Ligonier Valley also initially explored playing an additional game after the conclusion of the regular season, but to no avail.
“We sent the feelers out, and then we made the decision that we were done,” Beitel said.
Meanwhile, Shady Side Academy enters Friday’s clash on a high note, as the team formerly known as the Indians claimed their first win last week in an emphatic manner. SSA blasted Steel Valley 41-16 to improve to 1-3. The team missed the first two weeks of the regular season before opening with setbacks to Sto-Rox, Serra Catholic, and Apollo-Ridge, three teams that have yet to lose a game on the field — Sto-Rox lost one game via forfeit.
Shady Side Academy is led by senior Josh Castro, who produced 300 yards rushing and four scores, as well as 5-of-6 passing for 44 yards and another touchdown, in the win against the Ironmen.
“Every week, we’re challenged with a team that has at least one, if not several, outstanding athletes. And it’s no different this week,” Beitel said, highlighting Castro and some of the other skill players for SSA.
Defensively, Shady Side Academy had been gashed for 42 or more points in each of their first three games, but it held Steel Valley in check last week. The Ironmen played much of that game without their top offensive threat, NiJhay Burt, however. Beitel said the SSA defense is bolstered by a strong group up front.
“They’re able to control the line of scrimmage with four guys. And if you can do that, that allows you to play different levels,” he explained.
Regardless of the outcome on Friday, Beitel reiterated that this team has already left its own mark in the history of the program. A stark contrast to previous teams that were led by several college prospects and dominated the Heritage Conference, this team — both the coaches and players — has succeeded in a different fashion.
“I can honestly say that this is one of the finest jobs that our coaching staff has done in my 17 years,” Beitel noted. “I couldn’t be more proud of the fact that with low roster numbers and with 31 really, really great kids, we’ve been able to actually prove that we’ve been competitive.”
