Playing its first of four games in a row, Ligonier Valley fell, 84-54, against host South Park in a boys basketball exhibition played Tuesday.
Ligonier Valley (2-4, 2-7) is scheduled to finish out the week with three Section 3-3A matchups against East Allegheny, Apollo-Ridge and South Allegheny.
Jaicob Hollick led the Rams with 18 points. Alex Neidbalson added 16, while Matthew Marinchak chipped in 12.
South Park (5-2, 7-2) drained 10 three-pointers on Tuesday. The Rams also conceded 10 treys against Apollo-Ridge during a 67-49 loss on Friday and nine during an exhibition defeat versus Kiski Area earlier this season.
South Park’s Keith Hutton led the way with 20 points, while Zach Lemansky added 17.
The Eagles got off to a fast start, leading 25-8 after the opening period. South Park continued to extend its lead, rolling to a 47-19 halftime advantage. The Rams outscored South Park, 19-18, in the third, but the Eagles wrapped up their 30-point win, outscoring Ligonier Valley, 19-16, in the fourth.
Ligonier Valley is scheduled to host East Allegheny, 7:15 p.m. tonight in section play. The Rams earned their first win of the season, 63-57, against East Allegheny on Jan. 26. Ligonier Valley used a big second-half rally to score its first victory back in the WPIAL after more than 50 years.
The district played in the WPIAL from 1927 to 1969 before spending 50 years as a member of PIAA District 6 — the last 20 of those as a member of the Heritage Conference.
Six days after an 18-point loss at Apollo-Ridge, the Rams will have a shot at redemption, 7:15 p.m. Thursday at Ligonier Valley. The Rams’ action-packed week finishes on the road, 7:30 p.m. Friday against section-opponent South Allegheny. Ligonier Valley opened its season with a 59-25 loss versus SA.
———
LIGONIER VALLEY (54)
Neidbalson 5-6-16; Marinchak 6-0-12; Rhoades 1-0-2; Hollick 8-1-18; Higgins 1-0-2; Pleskovitch 1-0-2; Little 1-0-2. Totals, 23-7(13)—54
SOUTH PARK (84)
Maffeo 2-0-4; Lemansky 8-1-17; Yanity 3-0-6; Conroy 4-1-9; Rongaus 6-0-13; Hutton 7-2-20; Rider 4-0-12; Sensabaugh 1-0-3. Totals, 35-4(7)—84
Score by Quarters
Lig. Valley 8 11 19 16 — 54 So. Park 25 22 18 19 — 84
Three-point field goals: Hollick; Hutton-4, Rider-4, Rongaus, Sensabaugh
