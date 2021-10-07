The Ligonier Valley football team began the season full steam ahead, as the Rams won their first five non-conference games, outscoring the opposition 196-46 during that span.
But the injury-riddled Rams dropped their WPIAL Class 2A Allegheny Conference opener, 40-0, against Steel Valley last week. And now, Ligonier Valley was scheduled to host Serra Catholic this Friday, but the Rams made the difficult decision to forfeit, citing a high number of injuries and a lack of depth.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Ligonier Valley School District Athletics account tweeted: “This issue has created a health and safety concern for our learner athletes and the ability to compete safely.
“As a district, we are put in a position to ensure that our learner’s safety is the priority and we will never falter from that stance.”
Ligonier Valley played against Steel Valley without three key starters because of injury, and the Rams lost an additional three players following Friday’s game, according to head coach Roger Beitel.
Junior quarterback/defensive back Haden Sierocky (arm) missed his third game, while senior tight end/linebacker Miles Higgins (knee) missed his second and senior wide receiver/defensive back Ryan Harbert also sat out with an arm injury.
Additionally, junior running back/defensive back Bruce Kreiger left Friday’s game on crutches with a leg injury, while senior running back/defensive back Nick Beitel and junior lineman James Pleskovitch also picked up injuries.
Roger Beitel said the decision to forfeit Friday’s conference matchup against Serra Catholic was collectively made by the football staff, school district administration and athletic director.
“Our number one priority is the health and safety of our kids,” Beitel said. “And based on our current injury situation, which we found out by Saturday morning got much worse as a result of the game that we played against Steel Valley … that it just wasn’t in the best interest of our kids’ health and safety for us to be able to go and compete in a football game.”
Not only would the Rams be missing six starters — on both sides of the ball — if they were to play on Friday, but their depth issues run deeper than that.
“The other story is the number of kids that we have that weren’t starters that were also out with injury,” Beitel said.
That includes players who have been battling injuries but still manage to play on Friday nights, in addition to players dealing with non-COVID-19-related illnesses. Beitel said there are also multiple injuries to players at the junior varsity level.
“We weren’t able to play JV as a result of not having enough kids to be able to field a JV roster,” he said. “And then all of a sudden, those kids are now going to be looked upon and asked to play at a varsity level. And quite honestly, we just didn’t think that it put our kids in a very safe situation.”
Beitel said he compiled a list of players who were either “out, injured or ill” and found that only 14 players were fully healthy. And of those players, the coaching staff would be asking them to play positions that they have never played before.
“That’s a safety concern,” Beitel said. “I mean, it’s football. You just can’t put a kid in a position to play a position that he doesn’t have the skill set to play in.”
Having a two-week break from playing a football game will allow the Ligonier Valley coaching staff to train players who normally would not see much varsity action.
With this week’s forfeit, the Rams have three conference games remaining on their schedule: Summit Academy, Shady Side Academy and Apollo-Ridge.
Beitel is hoping his son, Nick, will be available for next Friday’s game. But he said there are multiple players who have suffered season-ending injuries.
Additionally, Beitel said that forfeiting against Serra Catholic was “one of the most difficult things” that he has been involved with as a football coach.
“I’m literally distraught over all of this,” he said. “In all of my years of being involved in football, which has been since I was 12 years old, in 38 years, I have never seen anything like this.”
However, he also put things into perspective, too, acknowledging that: “It’s a game.”
“And again, our number one concern is for the health and well being of all of our kids,” he said. “We weren’t going to sacrifice the health and safety of our kids for a game. And football is a violent, physical sport, in which injury takes place.”
Despite last week’s 40-point setback, Beitel was pleased that the Rams rushed for more than 100 yards against a top-notch Steel Valley defense. Nick Beitel led the Rams with 114 yards rushing on 23 carries.
“I’ve got to give a lot of credit to our offensive line, because I thought that those guys really battled,” the Rams’ head coach said. “...We had a lot of kids who stepped in, filled roles, and did an admirable job in that kind of craziness. A lot of credit goes to those kids as well for what they did.”
