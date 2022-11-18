“We believe here…Our culture. You win football games in the fall based on what you do in the offseason. Our first lifting session is scheduled for tomorrow,” coach Roger Beitel said Wednesday as he reflected on the season which ended only five days earlier in a playoff loss against Beaver Falls.
The Rams’ playoff loss to Beaver Falls won’t digest easily according to the longtime coach.
“Beaver Falls is an outstanding program, an outstanding team,” he said.
“ We didn’t lose the game because of our kids’ effort or preparation. They’re bigger, faster, and stronger than we are. They were more athletic at every position. And, bigger and more physical at every position.
“If there’s something positive that comes out of the Beaver Falls loss, is that I’m hopeful our kids can take that experience and motivate them to work harder to know where they need to get to compete at that level.”
The Rams lost a total of four games this year, three against perennial Class 2A leaders Serra Catholic, Steel Valley, and Beaver Falls. Their fourth loss came against Greensburg Salem, a AAA school.
Beitel believes closing the gap with a program like Beaver Falls requires a lot of hard work at the dinner table and in the weight room during the offseason.
The Rams had a lot of questions entering their historical season that produced eight wins and the first WPIAL playoff win in school history.
“Something to be really proud of especially for a group of kids who, a lot of people would have been ecstatic if we finished 500,” Beitel said.
Ligonier Valley had a lot of turnover this year on both sides of the ball, to raise questions about their potential. However, Beitel credits “our team growth” for their success.
“From where we were in our scrimmage against Berlin to where we were when we finished against Beaver Falls,” he said. “Our team growth was like nothing I’ve ever seen before in terms of being the coach here at Ligonier Valley. We’ve had great teams but we knew they were great teams. This was a team that far exceeded anyone’s expectations. Winning eight games was a feather-in-all-the caps of the players (especially the seniors).”
Beitel cites the midseason game against Burrell as the turning point in the Rams’ season.
“Burrell was coming in, I think they were 5-1 at the time,” he said. “They were getting a lot of attention and a lot of press for their 5-1 start. We went over there and went toe-to-toe with them and we flexed our toughness as well. That was a big game for us to win on the road.”
The Rams’ regular season ended on a high as well in a reestablished border-rivalry game against Derry Area.
“We beat our neighbor rival in the ‘Riot on the Ridge’ bowl,” Beitel said.
“While the regular season success was somewhat satisfying, ultimately, the most important aspect of the season was winning that first playoff game over at Offutt Field. That was just a great memory for our kids. It was an opportunity to make history because that was the first WPIAL playoff football win in school district history."
Beitel is quick to remind that a large part of not having any WPIAL playoff wins is the fact that Ligonier Valley took a 50-60-year hiatus from the WPIAL.
Beitel credits the next-man-up mentality of his team with keeping them on course.
“We didn’t suffer any of those (season-ending) injuries until the Yough game when we lost Billy Sugden,” Beitel said. “Which was a big loss for us. But, if you look offensively, Logan Mulhern went into the lineup and did a great job. We didn’t just crumble after that loss. Also, Landen Laskoski, James Pleskovitch and Hunter Carr … all of them had a hand in replacing Billy defensively.”
Beitel added, “The same with Nick Lonas. That was a huge loss for us. But, Bruce Kreiger stepped in and accepted any and all roles that we gave him all season. He performed at a very high level. And, I have a lot of admiration for a kid like that who wasn’t a quote, unquote, starter until later in the season, but he was a difference maker in many of those football games.”
The Rams have posted back-to-back eight-win seasons.
“The thing I’m most proud of is the fact that here we are … this is our third year in the WPIAL and we’ve gone three consecutive seasons where we’ve had winning seasons.”
One player in the senior class
The 2023 Rams will bring back one senior who’s on the current roster.
“That’s going to be an enormous hill for us,” said Beitel. “We really have to lean heavily on what will be our junior class next year for leadership. Our numbers are going to be really good. I expect our numbers to be closer to 50 and that’s with one senior.
“Next year, we’re going to rely on a lot of young kids. Our juniors will be expected to be like seniors, our sophomores are going to be expected to be like juniors…and the freshmen are still going to be freshmen…can’t fix that,” he said.
