“We believe here…Our culture. You win football games in the fall based on what you do in the offseason. Our first lifting session is scheduled for tomorrow,” coach Roger Beitel said Wednesday as he reflected on the season which ended only five days earlier in a playoff loss against Beaver Falls.

The Rams’ playoff loss to Beaver Falls won’t digest easily according to the longtime coach.

Paul DiMartini can be reached at lb.pauldimartini@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.