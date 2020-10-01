With the uncertainty of high school football looming throughout the summer, the Ligonier Valley football team is just glad to be back on the field for real games this season. But after starting the campaign with three road contests, including a trip that spanned approximately four hours total last week, Ligonier Valley is glad to finally be home.
The Rams (1-2, 0-1 WPIAL Class 2A Allegheny Conference) will play at Weller Field for the first time this season, when they host conference opponent Steel Valley 7 p.m. Friday.
Ligonier Valley hopes to rebound after dropping a 14-3 decision against Western Beaver on Saturday afternoon. The Rams limited the Golden Beavers to less than 250 yards of offense, but a pair of long touchdowns for Western Beaver proved the difference.
The Rams carried a 3-0 edge into halftime, but quarterback Xander Lefebvre connected with receiver Dakkari Bradford for a 55-yard score in the third, and an 83-yard connection in the fourth.
Those scores compensated for the Golden Beavers never reaching the red zone in the contest, while the Rams secured just three points on their four trips to the red zone, a second-quarter field goal by George Golden.
“Their one athlete made two plays all game, and it cost us 14 points,” said Ligonier Valley head coach Roger Beitel. “They made two plays, and we didn’t make any, so we have to find a way to make some splash plays in the game so that we can put some points on the board.”
The non-conference game didn’t affect the Rams’ playoff chances, but it did allow additional learning opportunities for an inexperienced squad. Among the lessons was quarterback Haden Sierocky using a hard count on a play from inside the 1-yard line, which subsequently led to a false start penalty. That drive ultimately fizzled, resulting in three points instead of seven.
“These are all things that we’ll continue to grow from, and as these things approach, we’ll coach them up,” Beitel explained.
While Sierocky passed for just 80 yards, he was effective on the ground, leading Ligonier Valley with 70 yards, primarily on designed runs.
“We ended up liking the scheme, because they were just bringing everybody,” Beitel said.
In an otherwise strong performance, the Rams’ defensive was exploited a few times when some of the top players were struggling through cramps. While playing on a warm Saturday afternoon played a factor in those issues, so too does the small roster size for the Rams in 2020.
“We have 31 kids, and the bulk of those kids have to play literally every snap of the game,” Beitel noted. “If we can, we have to look and get some guys off the field, and get them a little bit of a break at times.”
The Rams will need to recuperate quickly with a short week which also included a junior varsity game on Monday night.
“Our kids, in terms of their rest and recovery, are kind of behind where they’d be in a normal week. But all of that is second compared to giving all of the kids an opportunity to play,” Beitel said.
Ligonier Valley will host a Steel Valley team that is coming off an impressive win against Brentwood 14-12 on Friday, evening their mark at 1-1. The Ironmen’s loss came against 3A opponent Keystone Oaks, 44-36.
While Ligonier Valley is new to the WPIAL, Beitel has familiarity with Steel Valley dating back to the 2016 season, when the Rams and Ironmen were in the PIAA 2A bracket. That season, the Rams narrowly lost in the state semifinals to Southern Columbia. The following week, Steel Valley completed a perfect season by scoring a mercy-rule win against Southern Columbia, which was without four starters after its battle against the Rams.
“The way I see it, they still owe us,” Beitel joked of Steel Valley.
While the players and head coach have changed for the Ironmen since that time, many of the same characteristics remain.
“They lined up in the I (formation), and here they came with an athletic back. And that’s the same thing that they’re doing now,” Beitel stated.
“They have great speed, they have outstanding athletes, and they’re very physical.”
The top performer for Steel Valley through two games has been junior running back NiJhay Burt, who has compiled 373 yards on 48 attempts, scoring six touchdowns. He also has three completions on halfback passes, which has caught the eye of Beitel and the Rams’ defense.
NyZair Burt, meanwhile, has flashed his ability in the slot, leading the team in receptions.
The Ironmen have utilized two quarterbacks, with senior Ronnell Lawrence and sophomore Cruce Brookins.
“Unless we can get some points on the board, we’re going to have to play great defense,” said Beitel, who noted that holding Burt to less than 100 yards rushing would likely qualify as a success.
Defensively, the Ironmen have played a 4-4 scheme, using a Cover 3 zone in the secondary.
“It’s pretty standard, but sometimes less is more,” Beitel said of the Ironmen’s approach on that side of the ball.
However, the Rams’ acclimation to the WPIAL has also taught Beitel that scouting opponents based on their previous weeks’ film can sometimes be misleading. In matchups against Apollo-Ridge and Western Beaver, Beitel and his staff were forced to make significant in-game adjustments.
“We get in the game, and they haven’t done a single thing offensively or defensively that they’ve shown in their previous games,” he revealed. “We thought we had a gameplan for a certain type of offense, and Western Beaver runs nothing even close to what they’ve shown on film for the first two weeks.”
With just two games at home during the regular season, the Rams will be holding their senior night on Friday. While just the lone senior, Derek Fox, will be honored, Weller Field will include spectators, as the district’s administrators and school board recently approved a policy that permits each football player, cheerleader, and band member to have two tickets at their disposal.
“Hopefully we can feed off of the energy for being in front of our fans a little bit more than we did in the away games,” Beitel said.
That energy could be crucial in a key matchup for the playoff picture in the conference. With the recent release of state playoff brackets, it appears that only two teams from each conference in Class 2A will qualify for the playoffs. Although the Ironmen, as well as Serra Catholic and Shady Side Academy, have yet to play a conference tilt, a second Ligonier Valley loss would put the Rams in an unenviable position.
The past two weeks, which Beitel referred to as exhibitions, showed that the Rams have learned to compete and play with physicality. Now, they will aim to translate those traits into a conference win.
“It’s great to play, but now these are the ones that determine the playoffs. And that’s something that’s very different for us,” Beitel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.