Even before they took the field for Monday’s WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinals contest, this version of the Ligonier Valley Rams had already carved its spot in program history.
While the first inning proved the difference in a 5-2 loss against New Brighton at Fox Chapel Area High School, Ligonier Valley had plenty of reasons to celebrate the season as a success, according to head coach Jason Bush.
“We’re paving the way for the future. I’m proud of them,” Bush said of his group, which claimed its first ever WPIAL playoff win last Thursday in upsetting sixth-seeded Chartiers-Houston. “I don’t think many people expected this No. 11 seed to go out there and win the other day against a 16-3 team and battle this team for seven innings.”
Indeed, the Rams (12-8-1) did battle against the No. 3 Lions, but a three-run deficit after the opening frame and an injury to a key contributor proved too much to overcome. Additionally, while the Rams outhit New Brighton, Ligonier Valley left nine runners on base, including four in scoring position.
“If you take the first inning away where we unfortunately gave up three runs, it’s 2-2 the rest of the way. We had a bunch of innings where we had guys in scoring positions, and we just couldn’t get the big hit,” Bush noted. “Credit to them – they’re a really good baseball team.”
Sophomore Tyler Smith earned the start on the mound for LV, but the Lions struck early against him in the bottom of the first, with four of the first five hitters reaching base. Brennan Cattivera drew a leadoff walk, and Evin Smith followed with a single. After a flyout, Brock Budacki delivered an RBI single to left to put New Brighton (15-4) in the lead. A wild pitch by Smith plated a second run, and the Lions also swiped three bases in the inning. As a result, Budacki scored on a sacrifice fly by New Brighton pitcher Jake McKee, extending the lead to 3-0.
The Rams suffered another setback in the top of the second, as Leo Bazala suffered a hamstring injury after reaching on an error. Bazala, who was plagued by an injury to his other hamstring earlier in the season, was carried to the dugout by teammates.
“It just kind of changed the dynamic of the lineup,” Bush said of the void left by Bazala’s absence.
Both Smith and the LV offense rebounded after a shaky start, however, as the Rams pitcher held the Lions to just one run and two hits over the next three innings.
“I don’t think he had his really good curveball in the first inning, maybe trying to overthrow it a bit too much,” Bush revealed. “He settled in and got that curveball over.”
Bush also noted that while senior ace Haden Sierocky was available to pitch Monday, his heavy workload in the 9-8 extra innings victory Thursday against the Buccaneers was a deciding factor in choosing Smith.
“We’re always going to err on the side of player safety. He was available, and I know if I would’ve given him the ball, we would’ve had a chance,” he said of Sierocky, a Seton Hill commit. “I feel very confident we made the right decision – 100 pitches only three days ago is a lot.”
Smith also pitched to one batter in the fifth inning, as Evin Smith doubled to chase the LV hurler. Although Duncan Foust retired the first two batters he faced, a wild pitch on ball four to Mitchell Goehring allowed Smith to score the fifth run for New Brighton.
That insurance marker seemed to halt some of the Rams’ momentum after Ligonier Valley plated two runs in the top of the frame. Noah Lawson and Foust delivered back-to-back singles for LV, highlighted by Foust’s hustle on an infield single. A steal attempt by Foust prompted a throwing error by New Brighton catcher Brock Budacki that allowed Lawson to score, and Broderick Schreyer provided a two-out single later in the frame to bring home Foust.
That was the only time that the Rams were able to break through against McKee, though, as he racked up nine strikeouts and limited the damage with runners on base. The Rams left two runners on base in the second when Smith grounded out to short to end the threat. Two innings later, LV loaded the bases with one out, but McKee struck out Smith and induced a flyout off the bat of Colin Michaels to keep the Lions in command.
“He kept us off balance,” Bush said of McKee. “Early in the game, we were a little bit tentative.”
Trailing by three runs in the top of the seventh, the Rams continued to threaten. Sierocky opened the frame with an infield single to short, but he was eliminated on the basepaths when Noah Lawson grounded into a double play, one of two turned by the Lions. Down to the team’s final out, the Rams showed their fight, as Foust singled and Logan Johnston reached via error on a well-struck ball to first base. Schreyer struck out to end the game, however, as McKee went the distance just before reaching the pitch count limit.
Sierocky, Foust, and Schreyer each had two hits apiece for LV, while Adam Moreland drew two walks and was hit by a pitch in his three plate appearances. Additionally, Foust worked two scoreless innings of relief and Johnston made two stellar catches in right field.
While New Brighton advances to face No. 2 Seton-LaSalle in the semifinals Tuesday, the Rams conclude their campaign knowing they have set the groundwork for the program’s future.
“Baseball hasn’t been at the forefront in a lot of people’s eyes at that school district or that community. I think now they’ve put that on the map,” Bush said.
“That’s going to be their legacy,” he continued, highlighting his seniors – Sierocky, Lawson, Johnston, Schreyer and Michaels. “What great leaders and great individuals they are. I’d go anywhere with those guys.”
