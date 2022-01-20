Ligonier Valley was on the short end of the scoreboard during Wednesday’s 42-23 Senior Night loss to visiting Southmoreland in a WPIAL Class 2A 3B sub-section wrestling match.
The Rams honored their seniors before the match — and two of them stepped up with victories against the Scotties.
At 126 pounds, senior James Brown earned a 20-4 technical fall in 4:24 over Logan Clawiter. Fellow senior Ryan Harbert chipped in with a pin at 138, needing just 1:48 to bring down Gavin Swarrow.
Ligonier Valley’s only other wins came at 126, as Josh Harbert pinned Kashton Bish in 3:02, and at 120, as Aiden Mulheren pinned Faryn Dewitt in 1:36.
Ryan Harbert’s pin briefly gave the Rams a 23-18 lead, but Southmoreland (5-1 section, 7-3 overall) closed the match with five straight victories, three of which came in contested matches.
In all, the Scotties won four contested matches and notched four wins via forfeit. There was no match at 106 pounds.
Ligonier Valley (2-3 section, 3-4 overall), which has dropped two straight dual matches, is back in action at 7 p.m. Wednesday when it visits Meyersdale.
SOUTHMORELAND 42,
LIGONIER VALLEY 23
215 — Anthony Govern (SM) forfeit
285 — Mason Neiderhiser (SM) p. Logan Mulheren, 1:08
106 — No match
113 — Kayli Redmond (SM) forfeit
120 — Aiden Mulheren (LV) p. Faryn Dewitt, 1:36
126 — James Brown (LV) tech. fall over Logan Clawiter, 20-4, 4:24
132 — Josh Harbert (LV) p. Kashton Bish, 3:02
138 — Ryan Harbert (LV) p. Gavin Swarrow, 1:48
145 — Andrew Johnson (SM) d. Bruce Krieger, 4-3
152 — Landon Delera (SM) forfeit
160 — Tristan Ice (SM) p. Elliot Colton, 3:16
172 — Bryson Robinson (SM) d. Jesse Turner, 4-0
189 — Ben Yeskey (SM) forfeit
