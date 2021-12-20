It has been an early-season learning experience for the Ligonier Valley boys’ basketball team, which is down several key players just five games into the season.
The Rams suffered a 66-43 setback during a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 3 home game on Friday against South Allegheny, but rebounded with a big 81-57 exhibition victory versus Greensburg Salem in Saturday’s Westmoreland County Coaches Association (WCCA) Boys’ Basketball Showcase at Hempfield Area High School.
The Rams are 0-1 in the section and 2-3 overall following the weekend slate.
“We’re coming together with the guys we have right now,” Ligonier Valley coach Tim Gustin said. “We played better on (Saturday) and we had a couple good quarters (on Friday).
“We’re kind of learning by trial and error now. We’re getting there.”
Ligonier Valley is missing three seniors from its lineup, including starters Jaicob Hollick, Dylan Rhoades and reserve center Conner Little. Hollick averaged 10.1 points a game last season.
“We’re getting guys experience that weren’t going to play a whole lot,” Gustin said. “We had another freshman start (on Saturday). We weren’t expecting those guys to be playing and now they’re getting 20 minutes a game. But we’re getting better and learning every game.”
Gustin feels the current situation is a positive for the Rams. The second-year head coach expects Hollick, Rhoades and Little to return to the lineup in the beginning of January when the Rams dig into the most important part of their section schedule.
“I’d rather it be early in the season than later because we have other guys getting more experience now and they’re learning,” Gustin said. “We were planning on having (Hollick and Rhoades) on our offense and running plays through them, but now we have newer guys who have to step up and take on a bigger role than expected.”
The Rams lost consecutive games entering Saturday’s WCCA showcase against Greensburg Salem. Ligonier Valley fell behind 11-0 and 12-0 Tuesday and Friday in respective losses against Greensburg Central Catholic and South Allegheny. Greensburg Central Catholic lost in last season’s WPIAL Class 2A championship, while South Allegheny fell in the WPIAL Class 3A title game.
“We wanted to make sure that we came out (on Saturday) and got some points to really get us going, and we did that,” Gustin said. “When you’re playing good teams like Greensburg Central Catholic and South Allegheny, you can’t spot them 10 points to start the game. We really made an emphasis on starting the game strong and getting some early points.”
The Rams got the start they were looking for on Saturday against Greensburg Salem (0-5), as Ligonier Valley held a 22-13 lead after the first quarter. The Rams continued to pour it on, outscoring Greensburg Salem by a 20-14 margin in the second, as Ligonier Valley opened a 42-27 halftime lead.
“We got a good start,” Gustin said. “That helped propel us the rest of the way.”
Matthew Marinchak led the charge with 33 points, including seven three-pointers and eight rebounds. Haden Sierocky added a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds, while Joey Kondisko was also in double figures with 13 points. Connor Tunstall also hit five free throws and a three-pointer for eight points, as Ligonier Valley outscored Greensburg Salem by nine points in the second half for the eventual 24-point victory.
Greensburg Salem had three players in double figures. Donivan Waller led the way with 14 points. Jayden Stevens followed with 11 points and Christian Hostetler ended one back with 10 points.
“We did a lot of good (against Greensburg Salem),” Gustin said. “We still have to clean up some things, but we got a win, and it was a nice win.”
It was a different story on Friday night, as Ligonier Valley spotted South Allegheny (1-0, 3-1) a big lead in the first quarter, as the Gladiators held a 15-4 advantage through eight minutes.
“They’re a very good team,” Gustin said. “And they’re going to be competing for the 3A title in the WPIAL.”
Ligonier Valley played on even terms in the second quarter, as both teams managed 16 points. That gave the Rams an 11-point halftime deficit, 31-20, against the defending WPIAL Class 3A runners-up, but South Allegheny pulled away in the second half. The Gladiators outscored the Rams, 22-10, in the third quarter for a 53-30 lead and they never looked back.
“We were down and we came back to make it 15-13,” Gustin said. “We fought back, but (South Allegheny) just made a lot of shots. We have to step up our defense. Hollick would be one of the guys guarding (Bryce Epps) and he’s not here. I told the guy guarding Epps, “I know you didn’t sign up to be the guy guarding the best player on their team, but that’s where we’re at right now. Hopefully, when we get Hollick and Rhoades back, that will help us close that 20-point gap we had.”
Sierocky led Ligonier Valley on Friday with 12 points, while Marinchak followed with 11 points. Epps led all scorers with a game-high 27 points, including six three-pointers. Dylan Hynes followed with 13 points on four triples, while Ethan Kirkwood added nine points for the Gladiators.
Gustin hopes Saturday’s win against Greensburg Salem can help the Rams in their section game at East Allegheny (2-2) on Tuesday.
“We hope (Saturday’s win) gives us a little momentum going into East Allegheny before we go on break,” Gustin said. “We’re just trying to get better every game. We want to get everyone healthy, so we can be ready to go for section play in the rest of January.”
———
LIGONIER VALLEY (81)
Kondisko 6-0-13; Sierocky 6-2-14; Marinchak 12-2-33; Tunstall 1-5-8; Grzywinski 2-0-4; Hollick 2-0-6; Higgins 0-1-1; Jablunovsky 0-2-2. Totals, 29-12(22)—81
GREENSBURG SALEM (57)
Walker 3-3-9; Hostotler 4-2-10; Burkhart 1-0-3; Rubrecht 0-1-1; Stevens 5-1-11; Waller 5-1-14; Leatherman 1-0-3; Ewing 1-0-3. Totals, 21-8(17)—57
Score by Quarters
Lig. Valley 22 20 16 23 — 81 Gbg. Salem 13 14 12 18 — 57 Three-point field goals: Marinchak-7, Hollick-2, Tunstall, Kondisko; Waller-3, Peton, Burkart, Leatherman, Ewing ———
SOUTH ALLEGHENY (66)
Beatty 2-1-5; Kirkwood 4-0-9; Hynes 4-1-13; B Epps 10-1-27; C Epps 2-0-4; Melvin 0-4-4; Hynes 2-0-4. Totals, 24-7(9)—66
LIGONIER VALLEY (43)
Sierocky 5-1-12; Marinchak 4-2-11; Higgins 1-0-2; Grzywinski 1-0-2; Kondisko 3-1-7; Jablunovsky 0-1-1; Tunstall 3-0-8. Totals, 17-5(9)—43
Score by Quarters
So. Alleghny 15 16 22 13 — 66 Lig. Valley 4 16 10 13 — 43
Three-point field goals: Tunstall-2, Marinchak, Sierocky; Epps-6, Hynes-4
