Indiana Area started strong and closed it out late during an 18-6 victory against the host Ligonier Valley baseball team in an exhibition game played Friday.
Ligonier Valley and Indiana Area are both headed to the WPIAL playoffs.
Ligonier Valley finished 4-6 in section play and 7-11 overall. The Rams secured the No. 15 seed and they will face No. 2 Avonworth in the opening round of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs, 4:30 p.m. Thursday at West Mifflin Area. Indiana Area, which went 5-5 in section play and 11-6 overall, is the No. 10 seed in the Class 4A tournament.
Ligonier Valley has lost 11 of its last 14 games played entering the playoffs. But the Rams scored key wins against Leechburg Area, Valley and Mount Pleasant Area to qualify for WPIAL playoffs in their first season after spending the last 50 years in District 6.
Ligonier Valley lost six of seven games before knocking off Valley, the third-place team in the section, and No. 7 seed in the Class 3A playoffs late last month. The Rams opened the season with four straight wins, including a pair of section victories against East Allegheny, their first since returning to the WPIAL.
The Rams have been outscored 131-71 in their last 14 games. They have allowed double digit runs six times in their last 14 games. Before the 12-run setback against Indiana Area on Friday, Ligonier Valley was involved in one- or two-run contests in five of six, as the Rams were outscored 39-32 during that span. Remove an 8-1 setback against Class 5A Greater Latrobe – the No. 12 seed in the playoffs – and Ligonier Valley played on even terms with the opposition, 31-31, during its last six before Friday.
Indiana Area opened the game with four runs in the top of the first. The Rams trimmed the deficit in half, but Indiana Area scored the next eight runs for a 12-4 lead through five complete. Indiana Area closed it with six runs in the top of the sixth, while the Rams scored twice in the inning.
George Golden led Ligonier Valley with two hits, including a double, a run and two RBI, while Haden Sierocky also singled twice. Grant Dowden doubled and crossed twice, while Logan Foust added a two-bagger and a run. Connor Tunstall doubled and scored and Broderick Schreyer singled and crossed for the Rams, who produced six runs on 11 hits.
Ligonier Valley used five pitchers, with Jacob Bleehash suffering the loss. He gave up eight runs, four earned on nine hits with three strikeouts and three walks. Nick Beitel, Noah Lawson, Foust and Golden pitched the final two innings, and they combined to allow 10 runs, nine earned, on six hits with two strikeouts and seven walks.
Steven Budash led Indiana Area at the plate with four hits, including two doubles, a run and a RBI, while Gavin Homer singled four times and crossed three times. Austin Homer singled twice and scored three runs, while Branden Kanick singled twice, scored and drove in four runs. Lincoln Trusal singled and crossed twice, while Branden Yanity doubled and scored. Ben Ryan and Hunter Martin combined to score five runs for the Little Indians, who scored 18 runs on 15 hits.
Garrison Dougherty earned the win, giving up two earned runs on four this with four strikeouts and three walks in four innings.
———
Indiana Lig. Valley ab r h ab r h
G Homer 5 3 4 Beitel 2 0 1 Bizzaro 1 0 0 Tunstall 3 1 1 A Homer 4 3 2 Sierocky 4 0 2 Budash 5 1 4 Golden 4 1 2 Martin 1 2 0 Dowden 3 2 1 Ryan 2 3 0 Seftas 3 0 0 Kanick 4 1 2 Mills 3 0 1 Trusal 3 2 1 Lawson 1 0 1 Yanity 3 1 1 Faas 1 0 0 Gonos 3 0 0 Foust 1 1 1 Connel 1 1 0 McCulty 1 0 0 Tortorlla 4 0 0 Schreyer 2 1 1 Lean 0 1 0
Totals 36 18 15 Totals 28 6 11Indiana 400 446 0 — 18 15 2Lig. Valley 011 022 0 — 6 11 3 Doubles: Golden, Foust, Dowden (LV); Budash-2, Yanity (IA) Strikeouts by: Bleehash-3, Beitel-0, Lawson-0, Foust-1, Golden-1 (LV); Dougherty-4, Geesey-1, Martin-1 (IA) Base on balls by: Bleehash-3, Beitel-0, Lawson-1, Foust-3, Golden-3 (LV); Dougherty-3, Geesey-0, Martin-0 (IA) Winning pitcher: Garrison Dougherty Losing pitcher: Jacob Bleehash
