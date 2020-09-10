Win or lose, Friday’s game will be historic for the Ligonier Valley football team. After decades competing in District 6, the Rams will play their first game in more than 50 years as a member of the WPIAL.
Ligonier Valley won’t be able to spend much time thinking about the significance of the event, though, as the Rams will travel to face an Apollo-Ridge team that has high aspirations for the season. The contest will take place at Owens Field in Apollo, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on the Westmoreland Sports Network.
The contest will be unique for many other reasons, as well. It will mark the first official game for the Rams and Vikings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which will bring about special circumstances. As of now, fans will not be permitted at the game. Additionally, as the road team, the Rams will not have access to the locker rooms at Owens Field, and thus, will get dressed prior to their arrival. To that point, Ligonier Valley head coach Roger Beitel must also find a new way to deliver the customary pre-game speech to his team.
While all of those aspects are notable parts of Friday’s game, however, there is one takeaway that is most important to Beitel and his squad.
“From everything that we’ve been through since March, and the ups and downs, the fact that we’re just getting the opportunity to play is the thing that’s going to be most rewarding for me,” the 17th-year head coach said.
The Rams are coming off of a 12-1 campaign and an appearance in the district championship game, but the roster has changed drastically since then. With the graduation of a massive senior class that included nearly a dozen players who continued their careers at the collegiate level, the Rams will have many players starting for the first time at the varsity level. To compound matters, the roster size has dwindled, with just one senior and no freshmen on the squad.
As a result, the Rams will likely rely heavily on their returning contributors, including running back and cornerback Nick Beitel, receiver and cornerback Matthew Marinchak, and center and defensive tackle Jude Grzywinski. Grant Dowden, a receiver and safety, and Miles Higgins, a tight end and linebacker, also saw considerable playing time on last year’s squad, and will assume larger roles in 2020.
With a relatively inexperienced group, in addition to an unprecedented offseason that drastically limited practice opportunities, the Rams have approached game week differently than in previous seasons.
“We are having certain periods that are still focusing just on fundamentals of football. And we’re still working in smaller pods to coach these kids, because they’re so young and we lost so much instructional time,” Beitel said. “We are literally just teaching and coaching all the time.
“With older teams and a normal camp schedule, we would have all of that down by now.”
This shift, which Beitel called “refreshing,” will likely not be exclusive to the Rams, however. With every WPIAL team operating with an abbreviated offseason, Beitel anticipates that most teams could take a while to get up to full speed.
“Everyone is going to be kind of vanilla for the first couple of weeks, just because we’ve missed so much practice time,” he noted.
Regardless of how exotic their schemes will be, the Apollo-Ridge Vikings will pose a significant challenge. Last year, Apollo-Ridge went 7-4, and the Vikings return the majority of their top performers, including the top passer, rusher, and top two receivers, all of whom are seniors.
“They’re really talented at all of the key positions that you need to be talented in on both sides of the ball,” Beitel said of Apollo-Ridge
Quarterback Jake Fello threw for more than 800 yards and six scores last year, although he was intercepted five times. His favorite targets were Klay Fitzroy (26 receptions for 465 yards) and Keighton Reese (17 catches for 200 yards). Fitzroy also has experience at quarterback, while Reese saw plenty of time in the backfield, registering more than 50 carries.
The most productive offensive player last year, though, was running back Logan Harmon, who posted 1,338 yards on the ground and 19 scores.
Bolstered by a strong offensive line, the Vikings should be productive on the ground once again, but perhaps in a sign of seeking more balance, Apollo-Ridge used a pass-heavy attack in its scrimmage game last weekend.
The Vikings are talented and experienced defensively, as well. According to Beitel, the defensive line appears to be the most formidable unit on that side of the ball, and it’s Harmon who again will lead the way after shifting positions.
“He’s extremely athletic, quick, and very disruptive. Last year, he was a linebacker and led the team in tackles, and now he’s playing with his hand in the dirt,” Beitel said.
For the Rams to have a successful WPIAL debut, they will have to sustain drives on offense, and continue to grow defensively after showing room for improvement in their scrimmage against South Allegheny.
“We really just have to make sure every time we run an offensive play, it’s a positive play,” noted Beitel. “It’s really tough on a young team to get behind the sticks.”
And while the Rams would love to make their WPIAL debut in triumphant fashion, Beitel recognizes that the immediate results aren’t as important as the impact the move will have for years to come.
“The long-term effects of being in the WPIAL for us and all of our student athletes is something that’s going to be such a positive experience,” he said.
