While football is all about the complexities of the X’s and O’s, the Ligonier Valley football team’s easiest path to the postseason is much simpler: Defeat Apollo-Ridge and the Rams clinch a playoff berth.
Ligonier Valley hosts Apollo-Ridge (1-3, 2-6) in the regular season finale, 7 p.m. Friday at Weller Field. A victory would give Ligonier Valley third place in the WPIAL Class 2A Allegheny Conference and guarantee the Rams a spot in the playoffs.
After winning their first five non-conference games to begin the season, the Rams suffered a defeat and a forfeit to Steel Valley and Serra Catholic, respectively, as several of their starters suffered season-ending injuries. But Ligonier Valley (2-2, 7-2) bounced back with consecutive victories, including a 43-14 rout of Summit Academy and an extraordinary, edge-of-your-seat, 26-25, win against Shady Side Academy last week.
Now, the Rams control their own playoff fate. Steel Valley (4-0, 8-0) and Serra Catholic (4-0, 9-0) are tied for first place in the conference, while Ligonier Valley sits in third. Shady Side Academy (1-3, 4-5) and Apollo-Ridge are currently tied for fourth. The top three teams automatically qualify for the playoffs.
“We’re keeping our fingers crossed and we’re preparing hard,” Ligonier Valley head coach Roger Beitel said. “We talked about the right to self determination and having control of your own destiny. We make things a lot easier on ourselves and a lot of other people with a victory on Friday night.”
The Rams can also qualify for the postseason if they are the top fourth-place finisher between their conference and the Three Rivers Conference. If Ligonier Valley loses and Shady Side Academy wins, there will be a three-way for third that will be broken by tiebreaker points.
Friday night’s narrow win against Shady Side Academy went down to the wire, as Ligonier Valley botched a shotgun snap in the final 30 seconds of the game with a seven-point lead, and the Bulldogs took the fumble return 60 yards for a touchdown. Fortunately, the Rams made a clutch defensive stop after Shady Side Academy went for the win on a two-point conversion.
“That’s certainly not the way you ever want a game to end with all the craziness we had in that game,” Beitel said. “But it’s going to be a lot different for us (against Apollo-Ridge). We know what we have to do. The kids are prepared, and we’ve had a good week of practice. We’re really looking forward to the opportunity.”
On the two-point conversion, Nick Beitel, Jude Grzywinski and the Ligonier Valley defense stopped Shady Side Academy quarterback Max Wickland at the 1-yard line.
“That was one of those plays where you’ve got to give a lot of credit to our guys for stepping up and making a huge play, especially after what had just happened with a bad snap,” Beitel said. “For the kids to rebound and play the next play just says a lot about their character.”
Beyond making the game-winning stop, Beitel was impressed with his squad’s defensive performance over the course of the entire game, as they held the Bulldogs to just 164 yards of total offense. Shady Side Academy scored three touchdowns on returns, including an 87-yard kickoff return to start the game and a 47-yard interception return just before the half.
“I thought defensively we did very, very well,” Beitel said. “Even before that infamous fumble return, they had the ball back twice with a chance to go down and take the lead. And our defense held tough and played really, really well.”
The Rams also had big rushing games from Haden Sierocky and Nick Beitel. Sierocky scored twice and ran for 111 yards on 23 carries, while Beitel had 68 rushing yards on 21 attempts. Broderick Schreyer threw two touchdown passes, a 61-yard swing pass to Khorter Drury on the opening drive and a 21-yard pass down the seam to Matthew Marinchak.
Apollo-Ridge began its season with three consecutive non-conference losses to Our Lady of Sacred Heart, Avonworth and Greensburg Central Catholic, before picking up a 35-17 win against Burrell. The Vikings defeated Summit Academy, 41-22, in their conference opener but have lost three in-a-row to Shady Side Academy (28-14), Serra Catholic (62-20), and Steel Valley by a score of 57-6.
Like their opponent Friday night, Apollo-Ridge has also suffered its share of injuries this season. The Vikings had to forfeit a game against Freeport Area earlier this season. Last week, Apollo-Ridge’s top running back Nick Curci, who has scored 10 touchdowns this year, did not play.
Despite losing several players to season-ending injuries, the Rams remain one win away from a playoff berth in what could be an eight-win season at the minimum. The 12 seniors on Ligonier Valley’s roster will play their final game at Weller Field wearing their black uniforms on Friday night.
“I can’t say enough about the 12 seniors that we have and everything that they’ve done,” Beitel said. “Their contributions to the program over the years have been phenomenal. They’ve really set a solid foundation not only for things that they can be proud of but also for kids to emulate as they come up through the program.”
“I’m hoping that everybody digs down a little harder and plays harder and gives all of our kids an opportunity to play another week in the playoffs.”
