Ligonier Valley picked up a win, but it wasn’t enough as the Rams fell in the semifinals of the WPIAL Class 2A Track and Field Championships on Tuesday at Greensburg Central Catholic.
The Rams battled the host Centurions, in addition to Waynesburg Central and East Allegheny during the semifinal-round matchup. Ligonier Valley scored an 84-64 win against East Allegheny, but the Rams fell against Waynesburg Central (88-62), and also Greensburg Central Catholic (93-57), which won the event. The Centurions advanced to the WPIAL Class 2A Track and Field Championships, which is set for 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 12 at Peters Township High School.
Top overall finishers for the Rams included Isaac Piper in the 110 hurdles (:16.65) and Miles Higgins with a 155-0 in the javelin.
Wesley Smykal won the 800 (2:09.38) and the high jump (5-5) against East Allegheny and Greensburg Central Catholic, while he also claimed the 1600 (4:55.29) against the Wildcats. Jonathan Manges took the 300 hurdles (:45.31) against East Allegheny and Waynesburg Central, while Travis Rankin won the discus (106-6) against the Raiders and Greensburg Central Catholic.
Aiden Brisendine won the pole vault (8-1) against Greensburg Central Catholic, while Khorter Drury and Tucker Klotz picked up respective wins in the 400 (:56.98) and 3200 (11:06.09) against East Allegheny. The Rams’ 3200 relay team (9:42.78) won against East Allegheny and Waynesburg Central, while the 1600 relay team also picked up a win against the Wildcats in 4:12.45.
The Ligonier Valley boys qualified for the playoffs during their first season back in the WPIAL in more than 50 years. The Rams defeated Burrell, Apollo-Ridge and Valley during their return season in the WPIAL, and they lost to Deer Lakes, but it was still enough to qualify for the playoffs.
Ligonier Valley captured the District 6 Heritage Conference dual-meet title and season-ending championship in 2019, while also taking the top Class 2A boys’ spot during the annual Westmoreland County Coaches Association (WCCA) event in that season.
———
WPIAL
Class 2A
Track and Field
Semifinals
(BOYS)
LIGONIER VALLEY 84
EAST ALLEGHENY 64
3200 relay – Ligonier Valley; 9:42.78
110 hurdles – Piper (LV); :16.65
100 – Delts (EA); :11.82
1600 – Smykal (LV); 4:55.29
400 relay – East Allegheny; :45.07
400 – Drury (LV); :56.98
300 hurdles – Manges (LV); :45.31
800 – Smykal (LV); 2:09.38
200 – Delts (EA); :23.07
3200 – Klotz (LV); 11:06.09
1600 relay – Ligonier Valley; 4:12.45
Shot – Mazur (EA); 42-8 1/2
Discus – Mazur (EA); 110-6
Javelin – Higgins (LV); 155-0
High jump – Smykal (LV); 5-5
Pole vault – Richardson (EA); 8-1
Long jump – Luckey (EA); 19-11
Triple jump – Luckey (EA); 40-3
---
GBG. CENT. CATH. 93
LIGONIER VALLEY 57
3200 relay – Gbg. Cent. Cath.; 9:11.42
110 hurdles – Piper (LV); :16.65
100 – Blahovec (GCC); :11.44
1600 – Szekely (GCC); 4:55.14
400 relay – Gbg. Cent. Cath.; :45.09
400 – N. Dlugos (GCC); :55.67
300 hurdles – Brewer (GCC); :43.69
800 – Smykal (LV); 2:09.38
200 – Blahovec (GCC); :23.34
3200 – Szekely (GCC); 10:57.51
1600 relay – Gbg. Cent. Cath.; 3:46.57
Shot – D. Dlugos (GCC); 43-3 1/4
Discus – Rankin (LV); 106-6
Javelin – Higgins (LV); 155-0
High jump – Smykal (LV); 5-5
Pole vault – Brisendine (LV); 8-1
Long jump – N. Dlugos (GCC); 20-7 1/2
Triple jump— N. Dlugos (GCC); 39-3
---
WAYNESBURG CENT. 88
LIGONIER VALLEY 62
3200 relay – Ligonier Valley; 9:42.78
110 hurdles – Piper (LV); :16.65
100 – Layton (WC); :11.73
1600 – McConnville (WC); 4:50.62
400 relay – Waynesburg Central; :46.15
400 – McConville (WC); :53.99
300 hurdles – Manges (LV); :45.31
800 – McConnville (WC); 2:06.38
200 – Layton (WC); :24.14
3200 – McConnville (WC); 10:45.59
1600 relay – Waynesburg Central; 3:58.58
Shot – Burris (WC); 38-6
Discus – Rankin (LV); 106-6
Javelin – Higgins (LV); 155-0
High jump – Mcie (WC); 5-5
Pole vault – Layton (WC); 10-1
Long jump – Fowler (WC); 19-0 1/2
Triple jump— Fowler (WC); 38-4
