North Star’s Hunter Stevens scored 31 points as the Cougars edged the Ligonier Valley boys basketball team, 56-50, in an exhibition game on Monday at North Star.
The Rams (2-2, 2-4) led 15-12 after one quarter of play. But Stevens’ six three-pointers helped District 5’s North Star to a six-point win.
Jaicob Hollick led Ligonier Valley in scoring with 18. Matthew Marinchak chipped in nine, and Miles Higgins, eight.
North Star overcame a first quarter deficit to lead, 30-23, at halftime. The Cougars upped their advantage to 43-33 with one quarter to play. The Rams outscored North Star by four points in the fourth quarter, 17-13, but ultimately suffered their second non-section defeat in a row.
Ligonier Valley fell 74-46 against visiting Kiski Area on Friday. Kiski Area, a Class 5A school, connected on nine three-pointers in that game.
The Rams sit tied with Apollo-Ridge for third-place in WPIAL Class 3A, Section 3, behind section front-runner South Allegheny (6-0) and Shady Side Academy, which is second at a 5-1 record.
Tonight, Ligonier Valley hosts Shady Side Academy at 7:15 p.m. The Rams fell 62-33 at Shady Side Academy earlier this season.
The Rams picked up section wins against East Allegheny, 63-57, and Valley, 61-45 earlier this season.
LIGONIER VALLEY (50)
Neidbalson 2-0-4; Smykal 2-0-4; Marinchak 4-0-9; Dillaman 0-0-0; Rhoades 3-0-7; Grzywinski 0-0-0; Little 0-0-0; Hollick 7-2-18; Higgins 3-2-8; Kondisko 0-0-0. Totals, 21-4(10)—50
NORTH STAR (56)
Solarczyk 1-0-3; Lane 6-1-14; Weimer 1-0-3; Stevens 11-3-31; Yoder 1-0-2; weimer 1-0-3. Totals, 21-4(5)—56
Score by Quarters
Lig. Valley 15 8 10 17 — 50 North Star 12 18 13 13 — 56
Three-point field goals: Hollick-2, Marinchak, Rhoades; Stevens-6, Solarczyk, Lane, Weimer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.