Apollo-Ridge drained 10 three-pointers in a 67-49 win against visiting Ligonier Valley on Friday in WPIAL Class 3A, Section 3 boys basketball.
The Rams (2-4, 2-6) have now lost four straight contests, including their last two in section play. On Thursday, Ligonier Valley led by seven in the fourth quarter against once-beaten Shady Side Academy, but fell 67-57 after SSA closed on a 19-2 run.
Ligonier Valley had three players in double digits on Friday. Isaac Neidbalson put up a team-high 15 points. Matthew Marinchak and Jaicob Hollick tossed in 12 apiece.
“They could all get double digits every game they go out,” Ligoiner Valley head coach Tim Gustin said. “When they play well, we get a game like Shady Side. When we knock shots down, we can compete with anybody, but if we’re missing them, it’s a rough road to go down.”
Friday’s game saw Apollo-Ridge jump out to a 19-8 lead after one quarter. The Vikings outscored the Rams, 20-14, in the second for a 39-22 halftime lead.
Ligonier Valley gained traction, cutting its deficit to 12 points, 53-41, after the third. But Apollo-Ridge scored 14 to Ligonier Valley’s eight in the final period for an 18-point win.
Gustin said the Vikings got off to a hot start from behind the arc — making it difficult for the Rams to get back into the game.
“They came out firing, knocking down a couple three’s early in the game,” he said. “We missed some easy shots. … They were knocking down three’s from 24 feet and we were missing layups. That’s never a recipe for a good result.”
Apollo-Ridge’s Klay Fitzroy led all scorers with 25. Keighton Reese added 18 with four treys, while Jake Fello chipped in 15 with two treys.
“We knew they could shoot, but were contesting with hands in their faces, and they were still knocking them down,” Gustin said “It was an interesting shooting display by them, but it seems like everyone shoots well against us. We’ve got to figure out how to defend the three a little bit better.”
Kiski Area shot 56% from behind the arc in a 74-46 win against Ligonier Valley on Feb. 5. The Cavaliers made nine three-pointers in that contest.
After outscoring Apollo-Ridge in the third, Ligonier Valley cut the deficit to eight at one point in the fourth with about four minutes remaining.
“We tried to put press on and then they hit two more three’s,” Gustin said. “Trying to get a turnover, get a steal, and they’re knocking down three’s at the other end ... That’s not the result we’re looking for.”
Ligonier Valley plays four games this week, hosting East Allegheny, 7:15 p.m. tonight. Ligonier Valley previously defeated East Allegheny, 63-57, on Jan. 26.
The WPIAL decided that this year’s basketball playoffs are an open tournament, which means all teams are invited to participate. Gustin said the Rams have submitted their application for the postseason tournament.
“We are currently fourth in our section which would have been qualifying anyway,” he said. “The game against Shadyside really kind of solidified that we can compete when it comes playoff time. But we’ve got to find a way to score points.”
——— LIGONIER VALLEY (49)
Neidbalson 5-4-15; Marinchak 5-2-12; Rhoades 4-1-9; Hollick 4-4-12. Totals, 18-11(17)—49
APOLLO-RIDGE (67)
Fello 7-2-15; Reiter 1-0-3; Johnson 1-0-3; Fitzroy 9-6-25; Reese 5-2-18. Totals, 23-10(14)—67
Score by Quarters
Lig. Valley 8 14 19 8 — 49 Apollo-Rdge 19 20 14 14 — 67
Three-point field goals: Marinchak, Neidbalson; Reese-4, Fello-2, Reiter, Johnson, Fitzroy
