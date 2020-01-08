There looked to be no sign of rust for the Ligonier Valley boys’ basketball team.
The Rams, after 10 days without a game, downed host United, 72-55, in front of a packed house during a District 6 Heritage Conference game Tuesday.
The red-hot Rams won their sixth straight game. They remained a perfect 5-0 in Heritage Conference play and improved to 9-2 overall.
The Rams’ last loss came on Dec. 13 against Susquehannock in the Hollidaysburg Area Roundball Classic.
They responded with six straight victories, including three in conference (United, Homer-Center Blairsville) along with wins against Juniata Valley, Harmony Area and Clearfield Area. The latter two allowed the Rams to capture the Purchase Line Tournament during the holiday break.
Ligonier Valley is back in action Thursday (7 p.m.) at Marion Center in Heritage Conference play. The Rams return home on Monday — for only the third time this season — against one-loss West Shamokin, which is perfect in Heritage Conference action.
On Tuesday, LV defeated United without senior starter Cooper Mills, who is battling illness.
Kyle Silk led the Rams with 25 points, including three triples and eight rebounds. Michael Marinchak provided 15 points and six rebounds while Matthew Marinchak followed with 14 points and four three-pointers. Isaac Neidbalson also posted 10 points and eight boards.
Ligonier Valley got off to a fast start with an early 17-6 lead after one quarter. The Rams continued to hold an 11-point lead, 33-22, into the halftime break after playing even with United in the second quarter. Ben Tomb led the Lions in scoring with 15 points.
Ligonier Valley maintained its 11-point edge, as both teams scored 19 points in the third quarter. The Rams held a 52-41 lead entering the final eight minutes.
They put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter. Ligonier Valley scored 20 points and limited United to just 12 points, eventually pulling away for the 17-point victory.
