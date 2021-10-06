The Ligonier Valley boys’ soccer team picked up a 4-1 victory against Derry Area during a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 2 match played on Tuesday at Weller Field.
The Rams improved to 2-6 in section play and 3-8 overall, while the Trojans fell to 0-8 in the section and 0-12 overall.
Two of the three Ligonier Valley wins came against Derry Area, as the Rams completed a season sweep of the Trojans. Ligonier Valley defeated Derry Area, 7-4, on Sept. 15 at Derry Area, but lost the next five contests by a 47-5 margin before Tuesday’s three-goal victory. The Rams’ other win came on Sept. 11 in an exhibition against Southmoreland.
Ligonier Valley is at Shady Side Academy on Thursday before the Rams close the season with three straight home games.
The three-goal margin was the closest for Derry Area this season in both games against Ligonier Valley. Derry Area is scheduled to visit Deer Lakes, 7 p.m. Monday.
