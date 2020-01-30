The Ligonier Valley boys’ basketball team wasn’t about to let Saltsburg catch them off-guard again.
They also might not be denied a perfect record in District 6 Heritage Conference play.
The Rams moved one step closer to a perfect season in conference play with an 86-63 victory at Saltsburg during a District 6 Heritage Conference game Wednesday.
Last week, Ligonier Valley picked up an eight-point victory against Saltsburg, a narrow margin considering the Rams dominance this season. They score almost 75 points per game and have allowed 54 a contest, an average margin of 21 points a win.
Ligonier Valley won its 15th straight game on Wednesday. The Rams remain a perfect 12-0 in conference play and improved to 18-2 overall. Their last loss came a month and a half ago, on Dec. 13 against Susquehannock in the Hollidaysburg Area Roundball Classic.
Included in the 15-game run are 10 wins in conference play. The Rams have also scored exhibition wins against Juniata Valley, Allegany (Md.) and North Star while also capturing the Purchase Line Holiday Tournament with victories against Harmony Area and Clearfield Area.
Ligonier Valley looks to finish off its perfect season in conference play, and honor its seniors, on Friday (7 p.m.) at home against United. The Rams defeated United, 72-55, on Jan. 7 at United.
Ligonier Valley has played 20 games this season, but just six at home, as the Rams have spent 14 games on the road.
The Rams are scheduled to play Berlin-Brothersvalley on Feb. 15 at home following the Heritage Conference playoffs. LV is scheduled to host a conference playoff game on Monday, and if the Rams win, they will play in the Heritage Conference championship game for the fourth consecutive season. The game is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 7 at Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Center.
Since the District 6 Heritage Conference moved to a two-division format for basketball prior to the 2016-17 season and began hosting its championship games at IUP, Ligonier Valley has played in all three title contests.
They want to make it four straight.
Ligonier Valley has lost just three conference games in the last four seasons, a combined 46-3 mark. The Rams are perfect this season, they lost one conference game last season, they were perfect again in 2017-18 and they lost two in the 2016-17 season. Ligonier Valley is 78-18 overall during that span.
The Rams clinched their third straight division title last week against Homer-Center.
On Wednesday — playing in the 2,000th boys’ basketball game in program history — the Rams added to their current run with a big win against Saltsburg.
Last week against Saltsburg, the Rams led by just one point through one quarter, two points at halftime and six after three quarters before sealing the win in the final eight minutes.
The Rams closed the deal early on Wednesday against Saltsburg.
Ligonier Valley led, 23-12, through one quarter and carried a 17-point halftime lead, 42-25, after outscoring the Trojans, 19-13 in the second period.
The Rams turned it on and pulled away in the third quarter. They outscored Saltsburg, 26-16, and led by 27 points entering the last period.
Matthew Marinchak led the charge with four triples in the third quarter. He scored 21 points on five three-pointers total.
Isaac Neidbalson cleaned up the boards with a double-double, adding 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Michael Marinchak scored 13 points and pulled down nine boards.
Kyle Silk contributed a double-double for the Rams with 11 points and 10 rebounds, while Jaxson Ludwig also totaled eight points.
