Ligonier Valley head coach Brett Marabito was happy with his baseball team’s significant home exhibition win on Friday against Greensburg Salem.
But it wasn’t just the historical significance that had Marabito pleased. It was also a fresh start for an inexperienced group that — like others throughout the country — lost a year of play because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The Rams won in their return to the WPIAL, edging out Greensburg Salem for a 6-4 victory during an exhibition home game played Friday at Ligonier Valley.
“It was a great win for us, not just because it was the first win in the WPIAL, but coming into the season with a brand new team without a lot of experience, any type of success is good for the team moving forward,” Marabito said. “To be able to beat a good opponent like Greensburg Salem is a big bonus.”
Ligonier Valley (1-0) is back in the WPIAL after more than a half a century. The district competed in the WPIAL from 1927 to 1969 before spending 50 years as a member of PIAA District 6 – the last 20 as a member of the Heritage Conference. Ligonier Valley claimed the District 6 Heritage Conference championship in 2019.
Last year, the Ligonier Valley School Board gave administrators the go-ahead to seek a transfer of the district’s athletic programs out of the Heritage Conference and District 6 and into a move with the WPIAL.
“To our knowledge, Ligonier High School never had a baseball team, but Laurel Valley did,” Marabito said. “With this being the first WPIAL win in our school’s history, it’s a great accomplishment for these kids. But we have to be willing to look forward instead of being complacent with one win.
“We played some very good, quality opponents in the Heritage Conference, as well as District 6, but this one is just a great win from a historical standpoint, and it means a lot to the kids and school community alike.”
Ligonier Valley took it to Greensburg Salem (0-1) at the outset of Friday’s game. The Rams scored twice in the bottom of the first and three more times in the second for an early 5-0 lead. Greensburg Salem broke out for a four-run inning, cutting the deficit to 5-4, but the Rams added insurance – and the final run of the game – in the home half of the third.
“We worked ourselves out of a couple jams and were able to take advantage of some mistakes,” Marabito said. “It was great to see some of that resilience from our guys early in the season. Taking advantage of mistakes is a trait you always try to instill into a team, so it was great to see these couple things so early in the year.”
Haden Sierocky paced the Rams offensively with two hits, including a double, a run and a RBI, while Lucas Mills also singled and scored. Nick Beitel also crossed twice for the Rams, who scored six runs on four hits.
Grant Dowden ground out in the first, plating a pair of runs. In the second, Greensburg Salem committed an error after Beitel put a ball in play and Sierocky doubled.
Jacob Bleehash worked two-and-a-third innings, allowing three runs, one earned, on three hits with three strikeouts and two walks. Sierocky walked a pair and allowed one earned run, while Mason Seftas allowed just two hits, struck out six and walked two in four-and-a-third innings pitched.
Hayden Teska paced Greensburg Salem with a pair of singles and a run, while Caden Cioffi also singled and scored. Jacob Smith took the loss, giving up six runs, one earned, on four hits with four walks and four strikeouts in three innings.
“We made a few mistakes that are typical of a young team,” Marabito said. “But I believe we’ll be able to grow from those mistakes and be a competitive ball club moving forward.”
Ligonier Valley is scheduled to play an exhibition game, 4 p.m. Thursday at Jeannette. The Rams are slated to open section play, 4:30 p.m. April 6 against East Allegheny.
Gbg. Salem Ligonier Valley ab r h ab r h
Smith 2 0 0 Beitel 3 2 0 Tutich 3 0 1 Sierocky 2 1 2 Kruth 0 0 0 Dowden 4 0 0 Teska 3 1 2 Seftas 2 1 0 O’Bryan 3 0 0 Golden 3 0 1 Cioffi 3 1 1 Tunstall 2 0 0 Dengler 4 1 0 Mills 2 1 1 Falvo 2 1 0 Schreyer 2 0 0 Seignfse 1 0 0 Bleehash 0 1 0 Cribbs 2 0 0 Lawson 2 0 0 Sarsfield 4 0 1
Totals 27 4 5 Totals 22 6 4Gbg. Salem 004 000 0 — 4 5 3Lig. Valley 231 000 x — 6 4 2 Doubles: Sierocky-2 Strikeouts by: Bleehash-3, Sierocky-0, Seftas-6 (LV); Smith-4, Cribbs-4 (GS) Base on balls by: Bleehash-2, Sierocky-2, Seftas-2 (LV); Smith-4, Cribbs-4 (GS) Winning pitcher: Jacob Bleehash Losing pitcher: Jacob Smith
