The Ligonier Valley boys’ basketball team bounced back in a big way during the second day of the Hollidaysburg Area Roundball Classic on Saturday, racing to a huge first-period lead en route to a 69-30 win over Juniata Valley.
The Rams, playing their third game in as many days, improved to 4-2 overall.
They did so thanks to a strong opening period on Friday, surging to a 27-6 lead after one. With the big lead, LV got its underclassmen some extra playing time in the first half and held a 30-19 lead at the half.
The Rams’ starters played the majority of the third period and they helped extend the advantage. LV limited Juniata Valley to 11 points in the second half, including just four in the third.
Cooper Mills paced LV with 15 points, followed by Matthew Marinchak with nine, Jaicob Hollick and Miles Higgins with seven, and Mason Serra and Kyle Silk with six.
Juniata Valley was led by Jake Johnson’s 14 points.
LV’s top scorer, senior guard Michael Marinchak, scored three points in limited minutes. He had 28 in Friday’s 75-69 tournament loss to Susquehannock and was named to the All-Tournament team.
The Rams played the tournament without senior Jaxson Ludwig, who suffered a head injury during last Thursday’s 32-point District 6 Heritage Conference win against Northern Cambria. LV head coach John Berger said the team hopes to have Ludwig back for their next game.
LV resumes District 6 Heritage Conference play Wednesday (7:15 p.m.) when it hosts Blairsville. The Rams then visit Homer-Center on Thursday (7 p.m.).
———
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.