JOHNSTOWN — Right from the start, it wasn’t Ligonier Valley’s kind of basketball game...one the Rams lost by only four points at that.
Here are just some of the numbers from Saturday’s PIAA Class AAA playoff game against Carlynton: 53, 73, 48 and four. Respectively, they represent the number of fouls called, free-throw attempts, total points scored from the line and the players who fouled out — two from each team — and one of those in the third quarter. Six others finished the game with four four.
And that doesn’t even include the four media timeouts — one on the first dead-ball after midway point of each quarter — along with the other ones.
That’s simply way too many stoppages to suit the Rams.
It’s definitely not the way they want to play.
But in a fourth quarter that saw the teams combine for 57 points — that’s right, in one quarter — it was Carlynton that came out on top, 85-81, in the state first-round playoff game at Greater Johnstown High School despite a game-high 30 from sophomore guard Matthew Marinchak, 19 of those in that final frame.
“It is what it is. They (officials) just called a close game,” Ligonier Valley head coach John Berger responded.
“It slows it down. It’s not fun, but there’s not much we can do about it.”
It was, at least as far as the Rams were concerned, a high-scoring game. And they had a chance to win it after coming back from double-digit deficits of 14 early in the third quarter and then 13 — get this — with only 1:03 left.
“That’s a good team,” Berger said of the Cougars, the fifth-place representative out of the WPIAL. “They’re tough, quick — those guards are real quick — and they played as a team. They played well.”
Carlynton (16-9) also did it without its leading scorer this season for much of the second half. Chauncie Watkins, a senior guard who was averaging nearly 21 points a game, fouled out late in the third quarter after picking up three personals in a span of 2:56.
“That was really tough,” Carlynton’s Michael Kozy — a 1,000-point scorer at St,. Vincent College in Latrobe who, like Berger, is coaching at his alma mater — said of losing Mickens.
“It comes down to being a team. A team just doesn’t fold because it’s best player fouled out. A team keeps going.”
That’s what the Cougars did. But not without first giving up a 14-point lead after getting two field goals to start the second half for a 44-30 lead.
It was an 11-point differential, 51-40, past the halfway point of the third quarter when Mickens was whistled for his third and fourth fouls with 32 seconds of each other.
With Mickens — who still wound up with 12 points and 11 rebounds — now on the bench, before he fouled out, District 6 runner-up Ligonier Valley (23-4) got a pull-up jumper from Matthew Marinchak and successive threes by senior guard Michael Marinchak to pull within 51-48.
It wasn’t too long after that when Mickens went out of the game for good. And after basket from senior guard Jaxon Ludwig made it a one-point game, Kozy called a timeout.
The Rams then took their first lead since it was 4-2 when Matthew Marinchak stepped to the free-throw line and hit both attempts after a technical foul on Carlynton senior point guard DeQuay Canton. And the third quarter ended with LV ahead by one at 54-53.
“I think we simply relaxed at that moment,” Kozy offered. “We were playing a heck of a team.”
The teams then traded the lead to begin the fourth, and there were two subsequent ties at 58 and 60. And it was a two-point game, 65-63, at the 4:38-mark of the period in favor of Carlynton.
But, even without Mickens, the Cougars regained control of the contest — or so they thought — by netting 12 of the next 16 points, including four of sophomore guard Khalil Kerr’s team-best 21, to regain a double-figure advantage (77-67) when backup sophomore guard Jaicob Hollick became the first Ligonier Valley player to foul out with 2:19 remaining.
Carlynton actually extended it to 13 at 81-68 with barely more than a minute to go when, with both teams having reached the double-bonus a long time before that, Canton made one of two from the stripe on what was the fifth foul charged to Michael Marinchak.
He departed with 21 points — giving him 1,718 for his career as a four-year starter, second only to Marrek Paola (1.912), who graduated last year — along with six rebounds and three steals.
“They can play basketball. They really can,” Kozy said of the Marinchaks.
“They shoot the ball, they can take the ball to the hole, they’re strong and they understand the game. They’re good ballplayers.”
However, that final 1:03 was more than enough for LV to not only get back in it — again — but make it a one-possession game.
First, the Rams got it under 10 on a trey by Matthew Marinchak and a free throw from Ludwig — who was fouled trying a three-pointer — and it was 82-73. But there were only 27.3 seconds left.
While the players were lined up along the lane and waiting for Ludwig to complete his attempts from the line, Carlynton senior forward Morgan Ault was assessed a technical foul. And, with no time going off the clock, Matthew Marinchak knocked down both free throws.
As a result of the technical, Ligonier Valley was awarded possession, and Matthew Marinchak almost immediately drained a three-pointer to give him 19 in the fourth quarter with Berger getting a timeout. Just like that, it was 82-78, and there was still 21.4 seconds left.
In a position of having to foul, the Rams sent senior guard Mark Phillips to the line, where he missed the first shot. And he never even got an opportunity at the second because of a lane violation, giving the ball back to LV...and with 18.7 seconds to play.
The Rams quickly advanced the ball into the frontcourt, and Matthew Marinchak threw in a three from the right corner. Berger again called time with his team down by only one, 82-81, and 11.2 seconds to work with.
But the next foul on the Rams was deemed to be intentional, giving Carlynton and Phillips not only the two free throws, but the ball, as well. And Phillips and Canton made three of the four free throws between them to set the final with just 6.3 seconds left.
“They’re going to play all the way until the end,” Kozy said, referring to the Rams. “Hat’s off to them for what they did.
“We were lucky to survive.”
“The kids fought until the end,” Berger added. “They never quit.”
Ligonier Valley also had to do it in the third quarter. The Rams were behind by three at the end of the first, and may have been fortunate that it wasn’t more than that.
They gave up nine offensive rebounds to Carlynton in the quarter alone, yet only trailed, 18-15.
“You kind of have to remind these guys that they have to physically get in front of them and get position,” Berger allowed. “And then they picked up the boards.”
Midway through the second, Hollick converted an offensive rebound as LV got within five, 30-25. That also forced Kozy to get a timeout.
But the Cougars then opened it up to 11 late in the second quarter. It was 40-30 at halftime, when Mickens — to show what he means to the team — had already posted a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Carlynton then had to withstand both of those comebacks by the Rams in the second half. Counting Mickens, the Cougars ended up with four players in double figures in scoring as Kerr has 21 points and six rebounds, Phillips 19 and five, and Canton 14 points and three assists.
“We have had so many games that were nip and tuck at the end,” Kozy indicated. “The confidence and poise of the guys is really drawn off experience.”
Although Ligonier Valley is losing three starters, it will return two others and the top reserve from this season’s team. Fans got a preview Saturday of what to expect from the three, especially Matthew Marinchak, who also had six rebounds to go with his 30 points.
“I think that’s what we’re going to see the next two years. He’s capable of doing that,” Berger remarked.
But the Marinchaks were the only players in double digits in points for the Rams with Ludwig close at nine points and four rebounds. Hollick finished with eight points and six caroms, junior forward Isaac Neidbalson 10 rebounds and five points, and senior forward Cooper Mills seven points.
“We gave it our best shot. We had a heck of a season,” Berger concluded, noting an undefeated regular season and playoff title in the Heritage Conference, a 20-game winning streak and a third straight trip to the District 6-AAA finals.
It was LV’s eighth overall and third straight appearance in the PIAA playoffs (1981, ‘87, 2000, ‘03, ‘04, ‘18, ‘19, ‘20), but has gotten past the first round only once. That was in 1987, getting to the second round (Western Regional quarterfinals).
PIAA Class AAA Boys Basketball Championships First Round LIGONIER VALLEY (81)
Mi. Marinchak 6-5-21; Ma. Marinchak 9-9-30; Ludwig 2-5-9; Neidbalson 2-1-5; Mills 3-1-7; Hollick 3-2-8; Seftas 0-0-0; Golden 0-1-1. Totals, 25-24(38)—81
CARLYNTON (85)
Mickens 5-1-12; Kerr 8-5-21; Canton 3-8-14; Phillips 5-7-19; Greiner 4-1-9; Ault 3-0-6; Milliner 1-2-4; Ray 0-0-0. Totals, 29-24(35)—85
Score by Quarters
Ligonier Valley 15 15 24 27 — 81 Carlynton 18 22 13 32 — 85
Three-point field goals: Mi. Marinchak-4, Ma. Marinchak-3; Phillips-2, Mickens
