That wasn’t just any team Ligonier Valley beat by 20-plus points.
Again.
And no one is more surprised by that than its head coach.
“I didn’t think we’d beat them this badly,” Ligonier Valley’s John Berger said after the Rams broke open a close game early in the second quarter, when they scored 24 points and methodically pulled away for an 81-60 division-clinching win over visiting Homer-Center in Thursday night’s District 6 Heritage Conference matchup.
“I didn’t think we’d beat them that badly at their place, either.”
It was 29 — 82-53 — at Homer-Center. This time, the Rams led by as many as 27 — late — against a Homer-Center team that came in with only four losses.
“I have a lot of respect for their coaching staff,” Berger said of the Wildcats. “They have a great program.”
Homer-Center (9-3, 12-5) also was on an eight-game winning streak. But it was Ligonier Valley, at 11-0 (16-2 overall) wrapping up the South Division title — and a home game for the crossover semifinals of the upcoming conference playoffs — for the third season in a row.
And Berger said the Rams, who’ve now won 13 straight games, are playing for something else this season.
“We haven’t lost at home in two years,” he noted. “We want to keep this going as long as we can.
“That’s our thing. We don’t want to lose at home.
“That’s important to our seniors. Our senior class has only lost three games at home in four years.”
“This is always a tough place to play,” conceded Homer-Center coach Bob Rado. “We had a good run coming in here.”
But for opposing teams — at least in the conference — the Rams are a different animal. And Rado says it comes down to one thing.
Well, maybe two.
“Quickness,” Rado stated. “And they have more than a couple people with quickness on their team.
“And,” he added, “they can shoot from the outside. They can put people all around the perimeter that you have to get out there and cover.
“It’s a tough challenge for us. We saw that tonight.”
LV’s big three — senior guard Michael Marinchak, 6-foot-2 senior forward Kyle Silk and 6-foot-2 sophomore guard Matthew Marinchak — can get it done in a lot of ways. They can put the ball up or take it to the basket.
They did both against Homer-Center. Michael Marinchak and Silk each had 22 points, and Matthew Marinchak 16, and combined for five of the Rams’ six threes.
And that quickness Rado spoke of was twofold as far as the Wildcats were concerned. They got into early foul trouble — four players picked up two fouls in the first half — and turned the ball over 22 times, including 13 over the first two quarters.
“Usually when guys get two fouls in the first half, they’re sitting the rest of the half But I just couldn’t do that tonight,” Rado reasoned.
That’s because Ligonier Valley already had a double-digit advantage midway through the second quarter. Even with H-C 6-foot-5 junior center Ryan Sardone, senior guard Jon Gearhart and senior forward Jaden Evanick having play more often than not in the first half despite all three having two fouls, the Wildcats couldn’t keep the Rams from extending the lead.
Homer-Center actually had a one-point edge nearly four minutes in when LV scored eight straight points. They came on back-to-back treys by Silk and 6-foot-2 senior forward Jaxon Ludwig, and a drive by Michael Marinchak to make it 13-6.
The opening quarter ended with the Rams on top by only five at 17-12. That’s when Berger decided to switch up his defense from a 3-2 to an extended 1-3-1.
“I wanted to throw the 3-2 at them and try to trap when they got the ball in the corners, because I knew they didn’t see us doing that too much,” Berger explained. “And we worked on it.
“But I felt it also kind of slowed us down with our style on offense. So we went back to the 1-3-1 and got on a heck of a run.
“That’s what broke it open for us. Once our guys get going and hit some shots, they can be tough to stop.”
Another three, this one from Matthew Marinchak, at the 4:24-mark of the second frame regained a seven-point lead for Ligonier Valley. And when Silk converted a conventional three-point play a short time later, the Rams had a double-digit margin — 27-17 — for good.
LV went on to score 24 points in the period with 10 of those coming from Silk, who equaled the total by H-C.
The Rams accounted for the final eight points of the quarter, four by Silk and putbacks by both Michael Marinchak and then sophomore guard Jaicob Hollick at the buzzer, to take a 41-22 lead at halftime.
From there, Ligonier Valley — slowly but surely — continued to add to its advantage. It reached 24 on two occasions in the third quarter, 53-29 and 59-35, on field goals from Michael Marinchak and Hollick, and 27 (79-52) with 1:41 left when 6-foot-3 reserve senior forward Cooper Mills got his lone basket before Homer-Center — with all subs now in the game — scored eight of the last 10 points for only a 40-38 differential in the second half.
“Sometimes when you have a lead like that, you tend to let up a little bit. That’s not to say they did,” Rado said of the Rams.
“We just can’t get down like that. But our big guys got in early foul trouble.”
“I wasn’t real concerned with their height,” Berger allowed. But I think it helped us that they got two fouls on three of their best players in the first half.”
For the Wildcats, Sardone still posted a double-double of 16 points and 13 rebounds while Evanick had eight and four, respectively.
Gearhart finished with 10 points, senior forward Cobe Daugherty eight points and six rebounds, and senior forward Blake Henry another eight points.
“We just have to take a couple days off and get ready for the end of the season,” Rado concluded.
Along with his 22 points, Michael Marinchak had five assists and as many rebounds. Silk had six boards, and 6-foot-3 junior Isaac Neidbalson seven points and eight rebounds.
Ligonier Valley now steps out of conference play Monday (7:30 p.m.) at Allegany (Md.). The Rams conclude the regular season Wednesday (7 p.m.) at Saltsburg and at home next Friday (Jan. 31, 7:15 p.m.) vs. United before the start of the conference playoffs.
