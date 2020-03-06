It’s not so much that Ligonier Valley lost last week’s District 6 Class AAA championship game to Richland, but the way in which it did.
And now, the state playoffs are about to begin.
The same thing happened to the Rams last year — as far as the outcome, that is — but in a much different manner.
After not having been to a district championship game in 31 years — since way back in 1987 — Ligonier Valley came close to making it back-to-back titles in 2019. But Richland prevailed in overtime (68-64), and the Rams never recovered from it mentally.
One week later, they lost in the first round of the state playoffs by 16 points (84-68) to Beaver Falls, the fifth-place team out of the WPIAL.
“I could see after we lost to Richland in the district championship game last year that the kids were pretty much done. It was almost like we were ready for the season to be over,” LV’s John Berger said — and rather straightforward — of that second of what has now been three straight head-to-head district championship matchups.
Berger said he’s noticed a difference in the players from last year at this time to now as district runner-up Ligonier Valley (23-3) heads into Saturday’s (1 p.m.) PIAA Class AAA state first-round playoff game against Carlynton (15-9) — another WPIAL (District 7) team — at Greater Johnstown High School.
And even though the latest district title game was different, it wasn’t in a good way for the Rams, either. For a team that was averaging 75 points a game prior to the start of the playoffs. No. 1-seeded Ligonier Valley was held to less than 60 — way less (45), in this case — in losing by 17 to No. 3 Richland in last Friday’s District 6-AAA title game.
“We just couldn’t hit a shot. We were missing layups and everything,” Berger reflected.
LV missed its first 10 shots. Before the Rams knew it, they were down, 13-0, scored only two points in the first quarter and trailed by 16 going into the second.
“In talking to their coach (Greg Burke) afterward, I think even he was surprised,” Berger noted. “I got the impression that he wasn’t sure if they could beat us.
“We got it a little bit of a run going there in the second quarter,” he said, referring to Ligonier Valley having pulled within eight, “and got a technical foul called on us, which was deserved. But that kind of took away any momentum we had going.”
Almost always a lights-out kind of shooting team, even from long distance with the Marinchak guards — senior Michael and sophomore Matthew — Ligonier Valley went 13 of 51 (25.4 percent) from the floor, including three of 26 (11.5 percent) from three-point range.
The 45 points also represented the lowest output of the season for the Rams, who had their 20-game win streak snapped along with it.
“For us, it was just awful,” Berger stated. “It was just unbelievable.
“I don’t have an answer for it. I never thought anything like that could happen to us, but it did.”
However, maybe something good will come out of it.
“We played so badly against Richland this time that I think the kids feel they have something to prove,” Berger gauged. “That made me feel a lot better.
“I feel like they’re approaching this game differently than they did last year. They talk about getting that second state playoff win.”
That’s right, in the history of the boys’ basketball program, the Rams have won only one PIAA playoff game (1987).
It’s been so long ago that, back then, they were known as the Mounties before the consolidation with Laurel Valley.
“I never knew that until recently,” conceded Berger, who’s in season No. 2 of his second stint after coaching from 2011-13. “That’s kind of hard to believe.”
Another thing that Berger hopes will help his team is having allowed the players to take a bit of a break on three of the seven days between last Friday’s district championship game and the state playoffs. Ligonier Valley did not practice Saturday, Sunday or Wednesday.
“They were pretty tired,” Berger observed. “We went at it pretty hard on Tuesday, though, so we also gave them Wednesday off. We’ll get back to it Thursday and Friday.”
This year is also the last go-around for three of the Rams’ starting five in Michael Marinchak (6-0) and fellow seniors Jaxon Ludwig, a 6-foot-2 guard, and 6-foot-3 forward Cooper Mills. Together, they average 27.1 points a game.
A four-year starter, Michael Marinchak is at 17.4 and needs just three points for 1,700 for his career as the second-leading scorer in school history behind only Marrek Paola (1,912), who played in the last two district championship games and state playoffs before graduating. Ludwig averages 6.4 points, and Mills — who moved into the lineup after Kyle Silk (16.5) was ruled ineligible for the playoffs because of PIAA transfer rules — 3.3.
But LV’s other two starters are in double figures, as well. The 6-foot-2 Matthew Marinchak averages 14.4 points, and 6-foot-3 junior forward Isaac Neidbalson a double-double at an even 10 points and around 11 rebounds.
And Carlynton — the WPIAL’s fifth-place representative, just like Beaver Falls was last year — is also backcourt-oriented.
The Cougars’ leading scorers are 6-foot senior guard Chauncie Mickens, who averages nearly 21 points a game, and 5-11 sophomore guard Khalil Kerr while 5-9 senior DeQuay Canton is the point guard with 6-0 senior guard Mark Phillips and 6-foot-4 senior forward Morgan Ault the other starters, and 6-foot-2 sophomore forward Pierce Greiner the top reserve.
Against North Catholic in the WPIAL quarterfinals, Mickens, Kerr and Phillips were in double digits in scoring with 25, 19 and 11 points, respectively.
Still, Carlynton — which is coached by former St. Vincent College standout Michael Kozy — dropped that game to eventual WPIAL champion North Catholic, but by only five points (74-69), thus receiving the district’s No. 5 spot for the state playoffs.
A 1,000-point scorer at St. Vincent, Kozy also has a son with the same first name — a sophomore guard — on the team.
“Defensively,” Berger added, “they play a lot of man-to-man. From what I saw, they did play a little bit of 2-3 zone.
“They’re well-disciplined, so I’m sure they’re well-coached. And they play in the WPIAL, so you know they’re going to be good.”
One advantage the Rams might have is in not having near as long a layoff as Carlynton, which is located in Carnegie. The Cougars last played more than two weeks ago...15 days, to be exact.
“Hopefully we can get an early jump on them before they get their rhythm,” Berger remarked.
“And hopefully we can get a nice crowd there and maybe turn it into almost a like a home game.
“It’s going to be a tough game. But I think it’s one we can win,” Berger concluded.
Ligonier Valley is making its eighth appearance in the PIAA playoffs (1981, ’87, 2000, ’03, ’04, ’18, ’19, ’20). The Rams have been past the first round only once, that coming in 1987.
That year (1987), LV finished second to Bishop Guilfoyle in District 6 Class AA. The “Mounties” then defeated WPIAL fourth-place Burgettstown Area in the opening round of the state playoffs before falling to District 5 champion and eventual PIAA runner-up Windber Area in the second round (Western Regional quarterfinals) by one point, and they did it all with a losing record (12-16).
They were coached by the late Tom Dovich. The top players on that team included Mark and Marty Gessner, John Horrell, Craig Kioski, Mike Mannion, Pat Huskey and Doug Blank.
If Ligonier Valley defeats Carlynton and gets to the second round of the state playoffs for just the second time, it’ll play either District 10 champion Fairview (23-2) or WPIAL seventh-place Beaver Falls (14-8). That game will be Wednesday at a site and time to be determined.
