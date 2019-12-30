Michael Marinchak led Ligonier Valley to a tournament championship.
The Ligonier Valley boys’ basketball team toppled Clearfield Area, 69-65, to capture the Purchase Line Lions Club Tournament championship on Saturday. The Rams won the Purchase Line Tournament for the second straight year.
Marinchak was the tournament MVP. Ligonier Valley’s Cooper Mills and sophomore Matthew Marinchak were also named to the All-Tournament Team as the Rams improved to 8-2, which includes a perfect 4-0 conference mark.
Michael Marinchak ended the championship game with 23 points and seven rebounds. Kyle Silk and Isaac Neidbalson both enjoyed big games with double-doubles.
Silk finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds while Neidbalson scored 10 points and added 10 boards. Matthew Marinchak also scored nine points and pulled down six rebounds.
Ligonier Valley built its cushion early and held off a late Clearfield Area charge.
The Rams outscored Clearfield Area, 18-8 in the first quarter and led, 32-26, at halftime. Clearfield Area outscored LV, 18-14, in the second quarter to pull closer by the break.
Ligonier Valley regained its edge with an 18-point third quarter, four more than Clearfield Area, for a 50-40 lead entering the final eight minutes. Clearfield Area finished with a final push, outscoring Ligonier Valley, 25-19, in the fourth quarter, but the Bison rally fell four points short.
The Rams lost their first game of the season against Nazareth Prep at Derry Area’s Chuck Smith Memorial Classic, but responded with wins in their next three games.
Ligonier Valley fell to Susquehannock in the Hollidaysburg Area Roundball Classic, but won each of its last five games, including two in the District 6 Heritage Conference.
The Rams are back in Heritage Conference action Jan. 7 at United.
