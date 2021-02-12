It was quite different than the first time.
Well, except for the outcome.
When Ligonier Valley played Shady Side Academy the first time, the Rams lost by 29. And that was only 13 days ago.
Fast forward to Thursday. Not only was Ligonier Valley leading Shady Side Academy from the end of the first half well past the midway point of the fourth quarter, the Rams did so by as many as seven points...and with less than three minutes left.
Then, it all fell apart.
Shady Side slapped a 1-2-2, full-court press on Ligonier Valley, and the Rams had all kinds of problems with it. At one point, SSA turned successive steals into layups, and did so at least one or two other times in the final two and a half minutes.
The result was a game-ending 19-2 run that staked once-beaten Shady Side Academy to a 67-57 victory at Ligonier Valley in last night’s WPIAL Class 3A Section 3 boys’ basketball makeup contest.
“That was our game with three minutes left. We gave it to them,” lamented Ligonier Valley first-year head coach Tim Gustin.
So, in their first season back in the WPIAL after spending more than a half century in District 6, the Rams are now 2-3 in the section and 2-5 overall. Shady Side Academy is 6-1, 8-1.
“That would’ve been a huge win for us,” said Gustin, keeping in mind that SSA has only the one loss, and that came to South Allegheny, the No. 1-ranked team in WPIAL Class 3A. “And I don’t think the 10-point difference does us justice.”
Junior guards Matthew Marinchak and Jaicob Hollick did combine for 36 points — 25 and 11, respectively — for Ligonier Valley. But, for the most part, Shady Side Academy used a four-guard lineup, and their pressure got to the Rams.
“Yeah, they put a press on us, and our inexperience really showed through,” Gustin offered. “We had two other guards out there who haven’t played a whole lot of varsity minutes.
“We made a few mistakes, and they’re a good team. They’re going to capitalize whenever you make mistakes like that.”
After Shady Side got within one at the end of the third quarter, Ligonier Valley took it right back up to seven — 51-44 — to begin the fourth on back-to-back three-pointers by Marinchak. And it was still seven, 55-48, following two straight field goals from 6-foot-3 senior forward Isaac Neidbalson, who finished with nine points.
But SSA got a trey of its own, and called an immediate timeout at the 3:01-mark of the fourth quarter. That’s when things started to go south for the Rams.
With SSA in the bonus, junior forward Thompson Lau — their top scorer with 15 points — made both ends of a one-and-one, and a Ligonier Valley turnover resulted in the first of what seemed like several layups. Just like that, it was tied at 55.
Shady Side Academy then regained the lead when freshman guard Peter Kramer converted a one-and-one. That was followed by those two steals and — you got it — layups, and it was a 61-55 lead for SSA.
Ligonier Valley called a timeout to try and regroup, but to no avail. In fact, Shady Side Academy was a perfect six of six from the free-throw line down the stretch — and 10 of 12 in the fourth quarter and 19 of 24 for the game — including all six in three one-and-ones.
The Rams’ lone points from halfway though the fourth were a pair of free throws by Marinchak that made it 63-57 in favor of Shady Side Academy. Marinchak and Neidbalson were the only players to score for Ligonier Valley in the final frame while the former had all but three of his 25 points from the second quarter on (10 in the second, eight in the fourth).
“Matthew finally came out of his shooting slump. He made some big, contested shots,” Gustin noted.
“At the end of the game, their job was to try and take him away. They wanted to push us outside and stop him from getting good looks.”
Those two free throws by Marinchak came with 1:33 left, which was still enough time for the Rams to come back from a six-point deficit. But SSA junior guard Rian Fitzgerald turned a missed three-point attempt into a layup at the other end, and freshman guard Eli Teslovich dropped in two more free throws — with SSA now in the double-bonus — to set the final.
“Our team played with a lot of heart,” Gustin added. “We battled.
“I wish we could’ve pulled out a win, but we played hard.”
Shady Side Academy had the upper hand early. SSA scored the game’s first six points and then 12 of the last 16 of the opening period for a 20-12 advantage.
However, Ligonier Valley started to play more aggressively out of its 2-3 zone defense — almost like a matchup — in the second quarter. With SSA ahead by five (29-24), Marinchak hit a pull-up jumper, and 6-foot-3 junior forward Miles Higgins made two free throws to make it a one-point game. After a bucket by SSA, Marinchak nailed another pull-up jump shot and then got a steal and layup to give the Rams a 32-31 edge at halftime.
“We tried to put some pressure on their guards and take away the paint,” Gustin explained. “When they get it in there, they can make a lot of things happen. We tried to push them out a little bit and make them work for every drive to the basket.”
Ligonier Valley then picked up in the third quarter right where it left off at the half. A three by Hollick from the right corner gave the Rams a 39-34 lead that was met by a Shady Side Academy timeout at 5:44 of the frame. Even after SSA trimmed it to one at the conclusion of the third, the Rams went in front by seven, but couldn’t hold on.
Four of Shady SIde’s five starters were in double figures in points. Following Lau’s 15 were Teslovich and Kramer with 13 each, and sophomore guard Ethan Salvia with 12.
“We showed what we’re capable of,” Gustin concluded. “We just got to put it together and finish off the game next time we get the chance.”
Ligonier Valley is right back in section action 7:30 p.m. today on the road against Apollo-Ridge. The Vikings are 3-2 in the section and 5-2 overall.
———
SHADY SIDE ACAD. (67)
Salvia 4-4-12; Fitzgerald 2-3-8; Teslovich 3-6-13; P Kramer 5-2-13; Lau 5-3-15; A Kramer 0-1-1; Martens 1-0-2; Chu 1-0-3. Totals, 21-19(24)—67
LIGONIER VALLEY (57)
Marinchak 10-2-25; Hollick 4-2-11; Neidbalson 4-1-9; Higgins 0-2-2; Rhoades 1-0-3; Smykal 0-0-0; Little 3-0-6; Grzwinski 0-1-1. Totals, 22-8(10)—57
Score by Quarters
Shady Side 20 11 13 23 — 67 Lig. Valley 12 20 13 12 — 57
Three-point field goals: Marinchak-3, Hollick, Rhoades; Lau-2, Fitzgerald, Teslovich, P Kramer, Chu
