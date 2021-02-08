The Ligonier Valley boys’ basketball team couldn’t cool off hot-shooting Kiski Area, as the Cavaliers came away with a 74-46 victory during an exhibition game Friday at Ligonier Valley.
The Cavaliers shot 56% from beyond the arc.
“It was a tough game and it was not the result we expected,” Ligonier Valley coach Tim Gustin said. “We watched them on film a bunch of times and they never shot the ball like they did (on Friday).
“Going back and watching the film, most of the shots were contested, too. They had a couple open threes, but they were making threes with a hand in their face. It’s tough to beat a team if they’re making shots like that.”
Gustin felt the Rams rushed their shots at times because they tried to match Kiski Area.
“We just couldn’t keep up with their shooting percentage,” Gustin said. “We were kind of shell shocked at how well they shot the ball.”
The Cavaliers knocked down nine three pointers. Calvin Heinle knocked down four treys, while Jason Flemm hit three triples and James Pearson a pair.
“It was shocking how well they shot the ball,” Gustin said.
Ligonier Valley hung with Kiski Area, which held a 16-11 lead through one quarter.
Then, the Cavaliers began to pull away. Kiski Area outscored Ligonier Valley 21-9 in the second quarter to open a 37-20 halftime lead. The Cavaliers continued their hot shooting from the floor, besting Ligonier Valley, 23-13, in the third quarter to hold a 60-33 advantage heading into the final eight minutes.
Kiski Area shot 14 of 24 from the field in the second and third quarter and seven of nine three-pointers came in the middle two periods.
“They shot better from three than they did from two in those two quarters,” Gustin said.
Heinle scored a game-high 22 points to lead Kiski Area, while Pearson contributed 16 points. Lebryn Smith scored 12 points and Flemm added 11 points, as four Cavaliers finished in double figures.
Jaicob Hollick hit Ligonier Valley’s lone three-pointer, as he led the Rams with 12 points. Matthew Marinchak scored 10 points and Isaac Neidbalson contributed nine for the Rams.
Kiski Area, a WPIAL Class 5A school, improved to 2-9 overall.
“They might be 2-9, but they’re playing close, close games against other really good teams,” Gustin said. “We don’t have any easy games. We’re playing a lot of good teams and we’re just hoping to get better by the end of the year. We want to keep progressing every week and see where we are come playoff time.”
Ligonier Valley is 2-2 in WPIAL Class 3A, Section 3 action and 2-3 overall. The Rams are scheduled to visit North Star tonight before hosting Shady Side Academy Tuesday and traveling to Apollo-Ridge on Friday. The latter two are section games, as Ligonier Valley suffered a 62-33 setback against Shady Side Academy earlier in the season.
“It’s all new and it’s all coming at us real fast,” Gustin said. “We’re just trying to get better, trying to focus on the good and clean up some of the bad stuff. Hopefully, by the second rotation in the conference, we’re much more competitive with the Shady Side Academy’s and South Allegheny’s and we can keep picking up some more wins.”
———
KISKI AREA (74)
Pearson 5-4-16; Smith 5-2-12; Heinle 9-0-22; Wolfe 1-0-2; Dininno 2-0-4; Dyamire 1-1-3; Flemm 4-0-11; Lawhorn-Moore 0-4-4. Totals, 27-11(15)—74
LIGONIER VALLEY (46)
Neidbalson 3-3-9; Smykel 0-0-0; Marinchak 5-0-10; Dillaman 1-0-2; Rhoades 2-0-4; Grzywinski 1-0-2; Little 0-1-1; Hollick 5-1-12; Higgins 2-0-4; Kondisko 1-0-2. Totals, 20-5(13)—46
Score by Quarters
Kiski Area 16 21 23 14 — 74 Lig. Valley 11 9 13 13 — 46
Three-point field goals: Hollick; Heinle-4, Flemm-3, Pearson-2
