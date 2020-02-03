Where to begin?
The four senior members of the Ligonier Valley boys’ basketball team, guards Michael Marinchak and Jaxon Ludwig, and forwards Cooper Mills and — at least this season — Kyle Silk, have accomplished a lot during their careers.
Over the last four years, Ligonier Valley has dropped only three home games. And those came the first two years, meaning the Rams are unbeaten at home since.
“The fan base has helped with that a lot,” stated LV head coach John Berger. “I think we have a team that a lot of people like to see play.
“We have a bunch of good, young men who are skilled at basketball. And I think having Ligonier Valley on their jerseys means something to them.
“To have only three in four years is quite remarkable to me. Most schools have more losses than that in one season.”
Right along with that is one District 6 Heritage Conference regular season setback — at Homer-Center in 2018-19 — in the last two years. The Rams went undefeated this season at 13-0.
“With the success that these kids have had, it can be tough for them to get motivated for every game,” Berger allowed. “But I think the coaching staff has done a good job with that.
“We had a lot of teams play really well against us, some of them better than I thought they were capable of. Everybody wants to take their best shot at us.”
Next to do that will be Penns Manor Area in today’s ( 7 p.m.) semifinals of the Heritage Conference playoffs at Ligonier Valley. Winners of the South Division, the Rams (19-2 overall) get to host the crossover playoff game — again — this time against the Comets (11-9), runners-up in the North.
There’s another streak LV’s on. The Rams have now won three straight division titles and will be trying to reach the championship game for the fourth year in a row, having won the previous two — 2018-19— while falling in 2017.
“We’ve got the bull’s-eye on our back. Everybody wants to beat the champion,” Berger reasoned.
“But the kids want this pretty badly. They know that this is our last time in the Heritage Conference,” he said, referring to the school district’s impending move back to the WPIAL (District 7) after having spend the last 51 years in District 6 following the move in 1969-70.
Ligonier Valley will have to get there first. A semifinal-round playoff win over Penns Manor Area would pit the Rams against ether North winner West Shamokin or South second-place finisher Homer-Center in the conference championship game later this week.
And LV already owns a 24-point road win over Penns Manor Area, 77-53, in their regular season crossover contest. However, that was way back on Dec. 10 — in the conference opener for both teams — and the Comets were without 6-foot-4, 205-pound senior Garrett Grimaldi for that game.
“The first time we played them, they didn’t have their big man. And they try to get the ball inside,” Berger noted.
“They’re physical. They like to play a half-court game.”
It’s easy to understand why. In Grimaldi, junior Austin Hill and sophomore Grant Grimaldi, Penns Manor Area — coming off a 66-48 victory over Purchase Line in the head-to-head matchup to decide second place in the North Division — goes 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 along the frontline.
“Defensively, they will play some man-to-man. They started out in that against us the first time, but then went to a 2-3 zone,” Berger indicated
“They’re not a team that likes to get out and run. I don’t think that they will try to get into that kind of game with us unless they have to.”
When the teams met nearly two months ago, the Comets were led in scoring by their two guards. Junior Dimitri Lieb had 13 points, and senior Bryce Chiodini 11.
By contrast, Ligonier Valley — which has also won 16 consecutive games — likes to get up and down. The Rams’ backcourt of senior Michael Marinchak (6-0) and sophomore Matthew Marinchak (6-2) average nearly 32 points an outing between them at 17.8 and 14, respectively, in addition to 16 rebounds (10 and six).
Counting Silk, who can play inside or out, it’s another 17.7 points and nine rebounds. LV’s other two starters are 6-foot-3 junior Isaac Neidbalson, averaging a double-double (10.4 points, 12 rebounds), and 6-foot-2 senior Jaxon Ludwig (7.2 points, six rebounds) with 6-foot-3 senior Cooper Mills (3.6 points, four rebounds), 5-10 sophomore Jaicob Hollick and 6-foot junior Mason Seftas first off the bench for the Rams.
So, it’s shaping up as a tempo-type game.
“We’re going to try and push the ball,” Berger acknowledged. “We always do.
“I don’t know how much we could play in the half court if we had to. We’re going to get out and go.
“We’re going to play our game. It’s going to be ugly at times, and we’re going to wow the crowd at times.
“That’s just how these kids play. We have to take the bad with the good.”
In today’s other conference semifinal, Homer-Center (13-6) is at West Shamokin (16-3). The championship game is Friday (8 p.m.) at Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.