Technically it was an exhibition game.
That said, the Greater Latrobe at Ligonier Valley softball game Thursday pitted two playoff-bound teams against each other and it did not disappoint.
“We told the girls the other day that (Greater Latrobe) is a playoff team, and to get where we want to go, we have to get through them,” Ligonier Valley Mark Zimmerman said. “(It was coming to a hit or an error)when the game gets like that, you saw the whole game, you are trying to score a run. That is what you are trying to do. Their shortstop came up with a tough throw.”
It came down to a single play after nearly seven innings that determined the outcome as the Rams edged the Wildcats 1-0.
It was a pitchers’ duel as Ligonier Valley standout Maddie Griffin took the mound against Kayla Williams of Greater Latrobe.
How close of contest was it? Griffin allowed only two hits in her seven-innings pitched. Williams allowed one hit in her four innings of work, and relief-pitcher Josie Straigis allowed another hit in her little over two-innings pitched.
It was going to be a hit or an error that would break open the game for either team.
In the bottom-of-the-seven inning, Ruby Wallace was walked to get on base.
Zoe Plummer, next, laid down a sacrifice bunt to move Wallace to second base.
Up next, Neve Dowden hit a grounder to the Greater Latrobe shortstop Gabrielle Burd. On the fielder’s choice, Burd went to first base for the out to end the inning, but the throw was low and got past first baseman Alanna Thiel, allowing Wallace to score the sole run of the game.
“We made one mistake,” Greater Latrobe head coach Bob Kovalcin said. “Ok, and that is what happens when you have close games. It was going to come down to a hit or a mistake. We just came out on the wrong end this time. “(Dowden) put the ball into play three times. She went to (center and right field) before that hit. Gabi just didn’t make the play. Where her focus was if you looked at her face when the ball went to her was she was worried about what the runner was doing and not on the throw. We had a lot things that we could have done to win the game.”
Greater Latrobe had its best chance to score in the top-of-the-seventh inning. Maddie McHugh stole third base. On her slide into third, Ram catcher Sydnee Foust threw the ball to third base a bit high. McHugh stayed on third instead of trying for home on the overthrow.
“I had been trying to set that up all day, for if the throw was wild, it would score a run that way. She should have got popped up and gone, but she didn’t. I would have sent her anyway,” Kovalcin said. “We left too many runners in scoring position and didn’t get the hits when we needed it or put the ball in play.”
Williams and Sydney Degram had the only hits for the Wildcats.
Griffin had both hits for the Rams.
“This is the first time I’ve faced (Griffin),” Kovalcin said. “I told her she is the best pitcher I’ve seen. She controls the plate. She doesn’t throw wild pitches. She struck out five or six of our girls just looking, where they should have been swinging at the ball. She has a good command of the pitches she throws. She is good, I mean that is the best pitcher we have faced.”
Griffin threw 109 pitches over seven innnings. She hit the strike zone 64% of the time, en route to striking out 14 and walking three.
“She was facing some good batters over there,” Zimmerman said. “She was struggling a little bit, but she knows didn’t have her best stuff today, but she fough through it.”
Ligonier Valley will next travel to Apollo-Ridge on May 9 for a Class 2A, Section game. Greater Latrobe will host Pine-Richland on May 7 in an exhibition contest.
