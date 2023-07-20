Smithley, Garrett - Car

Ligonier native Garrett Smithley, who ran his first-ever race in western Pennsylvania last weekend at Jennerstown Speedway, drove for legendary Super Late Model owner Richie Waulters.

When a track has more rainouts than races, it’s time to get creative, and getting creative with the schedule is what Latrobe Speedway promoter Dennis Bates is doing.

Latrobe lost six races to inclement weather and has held only four dirt track races in 2023.

