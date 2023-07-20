When a track has more rainouts than races, it’s time to get creative, and getting creative with the schedule is what Latrobe Speedway promoter Dennis Bates is doing.
Latrobe lost six races to inclement weather and has held only four dirt track races in 2023.
Bates has scheduled makeup races for at least three divisions affected by the number of canceled events. The first event will be held Friday, July 21, and the second race is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 4. Latrobe Speedway will host a four-division event featuring three of its rotating weekly divisions, the Modified 4 Cylinders, the Strictly Stock 4 Cylinders and the Hobby Stocks. Added to the schedule will be the first appearance of the 358 Late Model Stock Cars.
The 358 Late Models run regularly at the Marion Center Speedway and will venture southwest to run at the Big-Half Mile.
Latrobe Speedway will run on its regular night this Saturday with the first-ever appearance of the ULMS Late Models for the Ron Schmucker Memorial. The 30-lap event will now pay $5,000 to the winner, along with several bonuses paid throughout the racing program for the other divisions on Saturday’s card.
The ULMS Super Late Model purse increase will hopefully attract additional local and regional competitors.
A frequent competitor in the Crate Late Model division at Latrobe Speedway, Braeden Dillinger of Dawson is competing for Rookie of the Year with the ULMS Super Late Models and sits fourth in the rookie standings and is looking forward to racing the Super Late Model Saturday at Latrobe.
“Latrobe is 25 minutes from my house; I love the place,” Dillinger said. “I am excited to race the Super Late Model at Latrobe Speedway, my local track.”
“I have a lot of laps around the track in a Crate Late Model, but not many in a Super Late Model,” Dillinger said. “I’ll be running my Super Late Model, and Bill Holzer’s No. 28H Crate Late Model on Saturday.”
Also on the card at Latrobe Speedway Saturday is the Bill Finlay Memorial for the Pure Stock division paying $1,500 to win.
Anthony Monteparte is the most recent winner in the Pure Stocks, and the four-time champion will look to pad his 56-point lead over EJ Rozak. The field is only separated from second to seventh by 25 points.
The Modified 4 Cylinders, the Strictly Stock 4 Cylinders and a new division, the Hobby Stocks, are also on Saturday’s schedule.
Gates open at 5 p.m., and racing starts at 7 p.m. on both nights.
For more information, go to www.latrobemotorsports.com.
GARRETT SMITHLEY UPDATE
The Ligonier native is back in the seat of the No. 4 JD Motorsports Xfinity Series Camaro for Saturday’s Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 at the Pocono Raceway in Long Pond.
The sponsor for Pocono will be a Pennsylvania company called Graze Craze, which will soon produce charcuterie boards and picnic boxes from the franchise’s new location in Allentown.
Several shades of green, white and gray decorate the No. 4 Xfinity Series car.
Saturday’s race will be aired on the USA Network at 5:30 p.m.
Smithley is still splitting seat time with Kyle Weatherman in the No. 4 car. After Saturday’s race at Pocono, Smithley’s next race will be Friday, Aug. 25, at Daytona.
LERNERVILLE
NASCAR superstar Kyle Larson did it again in the dirt, collecting $25,000 by winning the Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup XXXII Tuesday at the Lernerville Speedway in Sarver, Butler County.
The win was Larson’s second Silver Cup in as many years, and his 29th All-Star Circuit of Champions Series win. Tim Shaffer was the highest-finishing All-Star regular and local driver who came home in fifth. Shaffer from Aliquippa currently sits fourth in All-Star points. Forty-one entries competed in the Silver Cup XXXII, a strong field of competitors.
Also, on the card at Silver Cup XXXII were 30 of the RaceSaver 305 Sprint Cars competing in the Sportsman Supply Company $2,000-to-win feature from six states, including Johnny Scarborough from Bomoseen, Vermont. Kenny Heffner from Watsontown started on the outside pole position to lead all 20 laps, fighting off the No. 17 of Owen Dimm from Mifflintown. Third went to Ken Duke Jr. of Winfield, fourth to Andy Priest of Grove City and fifth to Greg Dobrosky from Kittanning.
