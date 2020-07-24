Rain was much-needed to the area after weeks of scorching 90-degree temperatures, but it wreaked havoc on the area baseball schedule on Thursday.
Latrobe’s Thursday games in the four-day wooden bat baseball tournament were wiped out, as were games in the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League playoffs.
The Jethawks are scheduled to face U.S. Elite 2021 10 a.m. today and the Pittsburgh Spikes later in the afternoon for a 2 p.m. first pitch, both at Legion-Keener Field in Latrobe. There are currently four pool play games scheduled for Legion-Keener Field on Saturday at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. Visit www.playacbaseball.com or the event’s Facebook page for additional details regarding the tournament.
The two Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League playoff games scheduled for Thursday were suspended and postponed, respectively because of rain.
Game 2 of the best-of-three semifinal-round series between No. 3 Heat Siphon and No. 2 F.O. Eagles was suspended because of rain. Additionally, Game 1 of the best-of-three semifinal-round series between top-seeded Cooperstown Vets and No. 5 Bardine’s was also postponed on Thursday.
The updated schedule features a game between Bardine’s and Cooperstown, 7 p.m. Friday at Rosa-Oglietti Park. F.O. Eagles and Heat Siphon are scheduled to square off, 3 p.m. Saturday, while Cooperstown and Bardine’s play one another in the 7 p.m. nightcap. Game 3 of both semifinal-round series will take place on Sunday, if necessary. Heat Siphon is slated to play F.O. Eagles at 3 p.m., while Bardine’s plays Cooperstown Vets in the 7 p.m. nightcap, if needed.
Monday is listed as an off-day, and the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League championship series begins 7 p.m. Tuesday. Game 2 is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday and Game 3, if necessary is 7 p.m. Thursday.
F.O. Eagles leads the best-of-three series against Heat Siphon following a 14-2 victory in the opening game of the semifinal-round set on Wednesday. Bardine’s, meanwhile, rallied to defeat Nakles on Wednesday and advance to the semifinals. Because there were four teams tied for fifth place in the regular-season standings, a play-in bracket took place, and Bardine’s, the No. 5 seed, came out of the bracket and advanced to the semifinals against Cooperstown Vets.
Additionally, Derry had a Westmoreland County American League Baseball (WCALB) game scheduled for Thursday against Murrysville, and the Eagles received a forfeit victory. Derry is scheduled to close the regular season 8 p.m. Friday against fourth-place Hempfield East at Hempfield Park.
Derry is currently seventh in WCALB standings. If the season ended today, Derry would open the playoffs against second-place Murrysville in a best-of-three playoff series, starting 5:30 p.m. Monday at Haymaker Park. Derry currently trails Young Township in the league standings.
Latrobe is scheduled to open the WCALB playoffs in a best-of-three playoff series, 5:30 p.m. Monday against wild-card winner Mount Pleasant or West Hempfield at Legion-Keener Field. Playoff pairings are expected to be announced on Sunday.
