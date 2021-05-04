Rain washed out the local athletic schedule on Monday.
The WPIAL Class 3A Team Tennis Championships were moved back a day, meaning Greater Latrobe’s first-round match at Mount Lebanon was moved to 3 p.m. today.
Greater Latrobe’s varsity baseball game was moved to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Penn-Trafford, while the Lady Wildcats’ softball game against Connellsville Area is scheduled for 4 p.m. today in a varsity-only contest at Graham-Sobota Field.
The Derry Area baseball team was scheduled to host East Allegheny on Monday, but that game was also washed out. It is scheduled to be made up 1 p.m. today at Derry Area as part of a doubleheader at Grandview Field.
The Ligonier Valley baseball and softball games were also postponed on Monday. The Rams are scheduled to visit Mount Pleasant Area, 4 p.m. Wednesday. They’re also set to host the Vikings, 4:30 p.m. today at Ligonier Valley. The Lady Rams are slated to host Steel Valley, 5:30 p.m. at Friendship Park. The originally-scheduled girls’ softball game on Wednesday was moved to Monday, May 10 at Serra Catholic.
Three local track and field teams are scheduled to participate in playoff action today.
The Ligonier Valley and Derry Area girls will visit Greensburg Central Catholic, 3 p.m. today to square off with the Lady Centurions, in addition to Quaker Valley and Waynesburg Central. The Ligonier Valley boys will also visit Greensburg Central Catholic, 3 p.m. Tuesday, and compete against the Centurions, Waynesburg Central and East Allegheny.
The Greater Latrobe baseball team is scheduled to host Penn-Trafford in a section contest, 7 p.m. today at Graham-Sobota Field. The Wildcats’ volleyball team is also scheduled to travel to Pittsburgh Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m. today.
Additionally, the Derry Area girls’ softball team is scheduled to visit Deer Lakes, 4 p.m. today in section play. The Lady Trojans are also set for action, 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at East Allegheny. They’re also slated to host North Catholic, 4:30 p.m., Monday, May 10 in a section contest.
The Derry Area boys’ volleyball team is also slated to host Plum, 3:30 p.m. Friday, a match that was originally slated to take place on Monday.
