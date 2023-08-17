Ask any Saturday night racetrack promoter, and you’ll hear the same reply.
The rain on Saturday is killing us!
From asphalt to dirt, oval, or drag strip, the rain does not discriminate. Latrobe Speedway has lost eight Saturday nights of racing in 2023 so far. Keystone Raceway Park has lost seven Saturday nights for a whopping 15 nights of racing lost.
Compared to the Friday night track, Lernerville Speedway in Sarver, Butler County, has only lost three nights of racing.
The Saturday night tracks seem to be having their turn in the rain barrel.
Some tracks in the area took a chance on racing Saturday thinking they might get the show or most of the show completed before the rains came. Unfortunately, none of the Saturday tracks completed their race except Clinton County Speedway, north of Lock Haven. The track moved the $6,300 to win 410 Sprint Car program start time up two hours to 4 p.m.
Did they have the same crowd they would have had without the threat of rain and moving the start time up on short notice? Probably not.
While racing is a competition, it’s also entertainment. You can have as many racers as you want, but a track won’t be in business if the fans stay away.
Jennerstown Speedway Complex, the lone NASCAR Weekly Racing Series on the pavement in the area, hosted a $10,000 to-win Late Model race on Saturday and finished it on Sunday.
Jennerstown set aside Sunday (in advance) as a rain makeup date for the $10,000 event. Sunday was a beautiful day; the race started at 2 p.m. You can race on the pavement at 2 p.m. I wouldn’t try that on dirt in August!
“We had a nice crowd,” track manager Brad Boxler said. “But it wasn’t the size of crowd that we would have had on Saturday.”
Fortunately, for Jennerstown, only one competitor in the Late Model feature from outside the area had to leave due to a long drive home and work commitments.
Next-day rain dates rarely work for the promoter unless the race is for a large purse and out-of-town racers attend and stay for the make-up race. It helps if the next day is a traditional day off for most folks. However, families make plans for the weekends, and promoters can’t expect fans to change them on short notice.
JENNERSTOWN SPEEDWAY
It’s the marquee event of the season. The Motor Mountain Masters brings late models from around the area for 150 laps of racing and a chance at $10,000.
Fans packed the stands on Saturday night, but inclement weather forced the event to postpone until Sunday afternoon, fitting for an event titled “The Masters,” where the winner receives a bright-colored jacket.
Defending champion of the race, Evan Shotko, 19, of Coopersville, MI, dominated the event once again to become the first repeat winner since the race began during the 2018 season.
Shotko grabbed the lead just thirty laps into the race from Eddie MacDonald of Rowley, MA, and never looked back, earning himself the win and the crimson red jacket. The pair finished first and second for the second consecutive year. The runner-up finish is MacDonald’s third in a row at the Motor Mountain Masters.
The out-of-town competition and long race proved tough for the local drivers. Gary Wiltrout was the highest local finisher, finishing seventh. Barry Awtey suffered damage on the restart for the third stage, Jarred Barclay brought out two cautions by running out of gas twice and Mike Sweeney ran into mechanical problems and did not finish.
The race was brought to a stop in the third stage on lap 115 when Brandan Marhefka sailed into the outside retaining wall for a hard hit on Turn 4. Marhefka was racing three-wide with Corey Casagrande of Connecticut and NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Garrett Smithley. Casagrande went underneath Smithley, made contact, and sent him into Marhefka’s machine. Marhefka climbed out of the car but had to be treated by emergency personnel.
Ligonier native Garrett Smithley enjoyed the “home cooking” this weekend and received much support from family and friends before and after the unfortunate on-track incident.
After repairs were made to the right front suspension of the No. 19 Ethan Myers Racing machine, Smithley returned only to find an ill-handling machine that ended his day.
“I didn’t see it coming,” Smithley said of the accident. “You’ve got to have patience. It destroyed the No. 13 car and our right front suspension. It’s racing,” a dejected Smithley said after the race.
The Pro Stocks also ran on Sunday afternoon. Zane Ferrell, a longtime racer in multiple divisions at Jennerstown, picked up his first career win in a Pro Stock.
The Fast N’ Furious 4’s completed the race on Saturday night before the rain. Skylar Berkey started on the pole and led every lap of the feature race. The win is Bereky’s second of the season.
Jennerstown Speedway will host Hall of Fame Night on Saturday, Aug. 19. Gates open at 4 p.m., and racing begins at 6 p.m.
KEYSTONE RACEWAY PARK
The Night of Fire, it’s always the biggest crowd of the season at the New Alexandria drag racing facility.
Saturday night, the Night of Fire returns with a twist.
This year, Bruce Litton’s Top Fuel Dragster will square off against the ‘Drastic Plastic’ Mustang Nitro Funny Car of Tom Motry. Bar none; no Nitro Funny Car shoots flames over the roof like the ‘Drastic Plastic’ Marc White-driven machine.
“Nitro-powered machines at Keystone at night is quite a show for the fans,” said Greg Miller of KRP. “Two years ago, was the first time since the 1980s that we were able to successfully put a Top Fuel car down the track. Last year was rained out, but we could still put on a small show.
“We are looking forward to his years Night of Fire, with the addition of a Nitro Funny Car and the Nitro fueled dragster,” Miller concluded.
Besides the Nitro fire breathing machines, there will be two Jet-powered Funny Cars, the ‘Eastern Raider’ Jet Dragster along with the AA Gassers and drag racing all day.
Of course, there will be fireworks immediately after the show cars.
Spectator gates open at 3 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m. Go to www.keyatoneracewaypark.com for additional information.
LATROBE SPEEDWAY
John Fogerty wrote “Who’ll Stop the Rain” for Creedence Clearwater Revival in 1970. That question still rains true for Latrobe Speedway. Eight races and a practice in April have been lost to weather conditions. Dirt tracks cannot recover from rain as quickly as pavement facilities can.
Saturday, there will be a $2,500 to-win feature for the Pure Stock division, and in the Crate Late Model, it’s the Second Annual Ron Compton Memorial. The leader will pick up an additional $65 for each lap lead. Ron Compton drove the No.65.
There will be a Hard Charger award along with other awards.
The evening’s sponsor will provide kid’s meals to the youngsters.
Besides the Crate Late Models and the Pure Stocks, the RaceSaver Sprints, Penn Ohio Pro Stocks, and the Modified 4 Cylinders are on the schedule.
Gates open at 5 p.m., and racing at 7 p.m.
