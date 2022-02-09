Rafferty returns in big way, sparks GL road win

Senior center Anna Rafferty returned after missing five games and had an immediate impact for Latrobe as it rolled to a 64-33 victory over host Gateway in a Class 5A, Section 4 girls basketball game Tuesday.
The victory moved the Lady Wildcats to 10-1 in the section and 14-3 overall.
The Lady Wildcats’ post exploited the middle of the Gators’ 2-3 zone to take an 8-0 lead with 5:05 left in the first quarter. It was during this run that Rafferty impact was felt as she had six points.
Gateway tried to stem the tide and was able to stem some of the GL momentum hitting three 3-point baskets in the quarter to keep the Lady Wildcats in reach at 10 points with a 21-11 deficit at the end of the first. Blair led the way in the quarter with eight points, while Elle Snyder kicked in seven, including two three-pointer and Rafferty had six.
Gateway’s Lexi Margolis had six, hitting two three point field goals.
It was slow start for both teams to start the second quarter, Latrobe found its footing later in the quarter going on a 12-3 run, which put the Lady Wildcats up 35-15 heading into the half.
Camille Dominick took her turn in the quarter scoring hitting from the high post and leading GL with five points in the quarter. Josie Straigis hit two baskets at the rim on feeds from Blair and Bailey Watson. Blair also added two more buckets just before intermission to close out the scoring.
Playing a full-court press and switching from a zone to man-to-man, Gateway made a push to get back into the game in the third quarter. The switch slowed the Wildcats as they were held to one basket in the first 3:25 of the quarter. Gateway was not able to muster any offense as the quarter closed with Latrobe up 43-26.
Gateway’s Maria Grado hit on two driving buckets for four points in the quarter, but was matched by Latrobe’s Snyder who got free on a backdoor cut and feed from Watson and also went to the line for two free throws after being fouled on a fast break.
Greater Latrobe posted it biggest lead in the fourth going up by 21 points. With 6:20 left in the game, the Lady Wildcats went on a 11-3 run to push that lead to 28 points.
Emma Blair led the Lady Wildcats with a game-high 20 points, along with 15 rebounds. Rafferty finished with 12 points and 20 rebounds. Watson had six assists and Straigis had three steals.
Greater Latrobe will host Greensburg Salem at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, as Rafferty and Bailey Watson will be honored on Senior Night.
