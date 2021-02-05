Anna Rafferty scored a season-high 21 points to lead the Greater Latrobe girls basketball team to a 70-62 win at McKeesport Area on Thursday to remain undefeated in WPIAL Class 5A, Section 4.
Greater Latrobe (6-0, 7-1) trailed 18-15 after the first, but responded to take a one-point halftime lead, 27-26. The Lady Wildcats used a fast start in the third, outscoring McKeesport Area, 27-18, before staving off a Lady Tigers’ rally in the fourth for an eight-point victory.
Senior guard Rachel Ridilla contributed 14 for Greater Latrobe. Emma Blair went for 12 points and a game-high 19 rebounds.
The Lady Wildcats came out with the purpose of neutralizing McKeesport Area’s quickness and aggressive pressure by using its inside play to force the Lady Tigers to the paint.
Greater Latrobe executed its game plan from the tip, with all 15 of its opening quarter points courtesy of its three 6-foot post players of Rafferty, Blair and Camille Dominick. In the first quarter, Rafferty led the way with eight points, while Dominick added five and Blair, two.
But the Lady Tigers stuck to their game plan, forcing the Lady Wildcats into 27 turnovers for the game.
However, Greater Latrobe handled the pressure well and created many scoring opportunities from it. The Lady Wildcats generated 22 fast breaks leading to 34 transition points after breaking the pressure.
McKeesport Area led by as many as four in the first half.
Greater Latrobe head coach Mark Burkardt changed from the 1-2-2 zone — which was effective against Kiski Area and Franklin Regional — to a 2-3 zone after the Lady Tigers’ athleticism allowed them to take advantage of gaps in the middle of the zone. McKeesport Area forward Avionna Menifee was the benefactor in the second, scoring six points from close range.
In a defensive second quarter on both ends, Ridilla hit a long two-pointer to pull the Lady Wildcats within one, 18-17. But McKeesport Area’s Haley Hertzler answered with a three-pointer on the next possession to push the lead back to four.
The tide began to turn in Greater Latrobe’s favor as the Lady Wildcats used a 10-2 run to take a four-point lead, 27-23. However, McKeesport Area refused to go away, cutting the deficit to one point heading into the second half.
A quick start to the third quarter saw the Lady Wildcats score the first six points within 40 seconds on consecutive treys by Lexi Weatherton and Ridilla. Rafferty — after a relatively quiet second quarter — again came to life by leading all players with nine points in the quarter, either dominating at the rim or forcing fouls and making her free throws. For the game, Blair and Rafferty combined for a perfect 7-of-7 from the charity stripe while Greater Latrobe overall shot over 70% from the line.
The Lady Wildcats took its biggest lead of the night (60-46) in the fourth quarter with 5:24 remaining on baskets by Blair, Watson and a three-pointer from freshman Elle Snyder.
McKeesport Area called a timeout to regroup and plan its surge, which was provided by freshman Rachel Manfredo and senior Carmen Coles who combined for 12 points in the quarter and helped reduce Greater Latrobe’s lead down to six with 2:43 to play.
Burkardt then called a timeout to rest and regroup his players for the final stretch. The timeout proved to be the right call as the Lady Wildcats were able to beat McKeesport Area’s extreme pressure down the stretch pushing the lead back to 10 and eventually set the final.
Snyder scored all seven of her points in the fourth. Dominick also finished with seven.
Blair and Rafferty combined for 32 rebounds, 11 more than McKeesport Area’s total (21) as a team.
Manfredo led McKeesport Area with 16 points.
Greater Latrobe previously defeated McKeesport Area, 58-53, on Jan. 11.
McKeesport Area won the junior varsity game, 37-21. Belle Blossey and Sam Burkhardt both scored six points for Greater Latrobe.
The Lady Wildcats look to maintain its undefeated record in section play when they host Gateway, 7:30 p.m. Monday. Greater Latrobe defeated Gateway 51-47 earlier this year.
———
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.