No basketball team plays a perfect game, but Connellsville certainly played a near-flawless first quarter that translated into an impressive 79-61 victory over visiting Greater Latrobe in a WPIAL Class 6A Section 3 game Tuesday night.
The host Falcons flew out to an 11-0 lead, surrendered one basket, then capped the first eight minutes with another 11-0 run that resulted in a 22-3 lead. Connellsville never looked back.
“We did a really good job,” Connellsville coach Andy Hedrick said. “We started really well, especially with Josh (Maher) getting into foul trouble.”
Hedrick noted that being able to play with a large lead helped the Falcons relax a bit, knowing that one mistake wasn’t likely to turn the game around.
But the Wildcats (1-2, 3-7) never really came close to turning things in their favor.
Kade Musgrove started his big night with a steal and layup that gave Connellsville a 7-0 lead. Musgrove finished with a game-high 27 points.
“Kade took the ball to the basket,” Hedrick said. “A lot of guys took it to the basket and I thought our transition game was really good.”
A basket by Maher extended Connellsville’s lead before Kolby Keedy buried a three-pointer to make it 18-3.
Greater Latrobe’s lone points in the quarter came on a trey by Drew Clair. The Wildcats attempted their share of shots, but couldn’t get anything to fall. Many of GL’s shots came from well beyond the three-point perimeter.
“We weren’t working together and we had tunnel vision on offense,” Greater Latrobe head coach Brad Wetzel said, noting that his team often settled for low percentage long-range shots instead of searching for better looks. “Against a tough defense like that, you have to get your head on a swivel and look for open guys.”
In the second quarter, Musgrove continued to pile up the points for Connellsville (2-1, 6-5), but GL’s Ryan Sickenberger hit four three-pointers to help the Wildcats pull to within 40-26 at the half. Sickenberger finished with a team-high 25 points.
The Wildcats cut Connellsville’s lead to 11 points early in the third, but could get no closer as Musgrove knocked down a three-pointer and Keedy nailed another basket as the Falcons held a 57-34 lead going into the fourth.
Connellsville’s Josh Marietta hit a hoop and a foul to give the Falcons a 64-36 advantage early in the fourth.
The Wildcats managed to get back to within 12 thanks to a big fourth quarter from Michael Noonan. Noonan finished with 16 points, 12 of which came in the frame.
However, the Falcons stayed focused, hit foul shots down the stretch and raced off the floor with yet another big win. Hooper finished with 12 points followed by Maher with 11, and Marietta 10.
The win pushed the Falcons into a second-place tie with Penn-Trafford in the section standings.
“In this section, it’s going to be a battle and you have to win every game you can,” Hedrick said.
The Wildcats travel to Norwin (0-3, 8-3) on Friday.
GREATER LATROBE (61)
Clair 1-0-3; Noonan 6-4-16; C. Sickenberger 3-1-7; R. Sickenberger 8-2-25; Newill 2-2-7; D. Shimko 1-0-3. Totals, 21-9(12)—81
CONNELLSVILLE (79)
Hooper 2-8-12; Soisson 0-6-6; Musgrove 8-10-27; Shearer 0-3-3; Maher 5-1-11; Keedy 3-0-8; Gillott 1-0-2; Marietta 3-4-10. Totals, 22-32(41)—79
Score by Quarters
Greater Latrobe 3 23 8 27 — 61 Connellsville 22 18 17 22 — 79
Three-point field goals: R. Sickenberger-7, Newill, Clair, D. Shimko; Keedy-2, Musgrove
